Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato Can't Stop Laughing While Doing a Silly TikTok Trend

The two-time winning Coach on The Voice has said his wife is his "best buddy."

The family that laughs together stays together, and no one knows it better than The Voice Coach Michael Bublé and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato. The pair love to crack each other up, and they were in absolute stitches making weird noises and faces for a goofy TikTok trend.

In the video shared on Lopilato's TikTok, the couple did a simple "face and noise" exercise, where one of them contorts their face into a strange position while the other quickly makes a noise to go along with it. Yep, that's the entire trend, but watch the video and you'll see why they ended up wheezing with laughter.

"Okay, I make the face and you make the sounds," Lopilato tells her husband, who's already giggling. And with just a split second to prepare, it's actually pretty impressive how funny they can make their faces look, from crossing their eyes to sticking out their tongues. "Is this what's happening on TikTok?" Bublé asks as they continue crack each other up.

The couple's fans couldn't get enough. "Ok you guys are hilarious," one commented on the TikTok, while another added, "Omg I could watch this three million times omg."

Others were thrilled to see the famous couple partaking in a silly TikTok trend. As one fan wrote, "I love that you guys use this app like everyone else."

Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato is his "best buddy"

Married for over a decade, Bublé and Lopilato love to joke around. During an episode of Season 27 of The Voice, for instance, Bublé saw his fellow Coach Kelsea Ballerini ask the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" in a video for her boyfriend Chase Stokes, so Bublé decided to make one for his wife. She was "at home with the kids," he told the audience, and instructed them to say, "Michael Bublé is incredibly good-looking" for a video.

Bublé told Yahoo! Life in 2022 that Lopilato is his best friend. “My wife and I are good partners. She’s my best buddy who I happen to be crazy about," he said.

The couple also had fun when they filmed the music video for "I'll Never Not Love You," which served as a sequel to the singer's 2009 smash hit "Haven't Met You Yet" that starred Lopilato. For the new video, the pair acted out scenes from all of Bublé's favorite love stories including The Notebook, Titanic, Love, Actually, Jerry McGuire, Casablanca, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Sixteen Candles, and Princess Bride.

Bublé gushes about his wife often, telling People in 2018 that Lopilato is his "hero" and that "she’s a centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together.”