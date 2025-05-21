Adam Levine's Daughter Was Totally in Awe Watching Him Film The Voice Finale

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Voice Season 27 Coach's daughter had a front row seat to all the Live Finale action.

Adam Levine's team may have lost The Voice this season, but when you have your daughter cheering you on from the sidelines, you can't be sad.

In an adorable May 20 Instagram Story shared by Levine's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, one of Levine's two girls can be seen standing in awe of her dad as he films the final episode of Season 27. The behind-the-scenes picture shows just how much the family was rooting for Levine as he tried to steer Team Adam to victory. Although the Maroon 5 singer came up short this year, it was a heck of a ride, and the heart-melting way his daughter is watching him as he works his Coach magic is just too cute.

Dusty Rose Levine watching Adam Levine at The Voice posted to Instagram Stories. Photo: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Levine's daughter had a front-row seat for her dad's duet with Top 5 Artist Lucia Flores-Wiseman during the Live Finale. The two performed The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," complete with a jaw-dropping guitar solo by Levine himself.

Seriously, Levine can shred. (Watch the full performance in the video embedded above.)

This isn't the first time Levine's family has been in attendance for some of his 2025 career moments. Check out these absolutely epic photos from when the fam accompanied him on Maroon 5's recent tour of Japan.

There's truly never a dull day in the Levine household!

Maroon 5's latest single was inspired by Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

During an early April interview with People, Levine opened up about "Priceless," the latest single from Maroon 5. The track is near and dear to his heart. After all, he wrote it for his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo.

"It was the first song that I wrote for the album," Levine said. "It's just this really fun, summery, chill vibe song that always felt really good. The song kind of, you know, being about my wife, was the first song out the gates that felt good, felt positive, really positive, and fun. It's hard to explain, but it just instantly hit me."

It's clear the song touched Levine, and he's hoping listeners feel the way he felt when he wrote and recorded it.

"I thought, well, if it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else," he said.

