John Legend's Kids Esti & Wren Look Like Twins Having a Kitchen Dance Party

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Voice Coach alum's littlest ones are quite the dynamic duo!

John Legend's youngest kids are dancing like they just won The Voice.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

Although it was Michael Bublé's Artist Adam David who ultimately walked away from Season 27 victorious, Legend had an Artist, Renzo, make it to the Top 5. That's reason to celebrate, and Legend's kids, Esti and Wren, are ready to dance.

The Voice Coach alum's wife, model-author Chrissy Teigen, shared an Instagram carousel on June 2 that featured Esti and Wren having a kitchen dance party. See footage on the 17th slide in the post, below.

"Feeling grateful for the best people who help manage all these beings (and me) while daddy is on tour 😭," Teigen captioned her carousel, which was filled with photos and videos of all their children. (Legend and Teigen have four: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.)

Esti and Wren looked like twins as they busted out their dance moves on the kitchen island.

Legend is currently on a European tour, with upcoming dates in France, Germany, and Norway, before returning stateside later in June. His youngest, Wren, is about to hit a very special milestone: He turns 2 this June.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's sweet family life

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

RELATED: John Legend's Daughter Hilariously Shushed Him on The Voice Set

In a 2024 People interview, Legend revealed what life at home is like with his kids, who the favorite parent is, and why he started locking his bedroom door at night.

"Chrissy's everyone's favorite, I think, except I might have Esti," Legend theorized. "I think because she's at this space where she sees me leave now, and when I come back home, she's super clingy and she literally just wants to hug my leg and make sure I don't leave her. so I think because I leave more, she's more attached to me when I come home."

RELATED: John Legend Rocked a Dramatic Floor-Length Coat on The Voice & Looked So Stylish

Legend stressed that he and Teigen have had to set boundaries at night — and that involves making sure the kids can't enter their bedroom while they're sleeping.

RELATED: John Legend's Parents: All About His Mom & Dad

"I started locking the door," Legend confessed. "Their big thing is they want to knock on our door and come sleep with us. I'm like, 'Y'all are not coming in our bed every time you have a little disturbance. Go back to sleep.'"