What Time Will The Voice Season 27 Winner Be Announced During the Finale?

Here's exactly when we'll know who won Season 27 of The Voice.

After months of hard work and amazing performances, we will soon know who will be the winner of The Voice Season 27. But just how soon? Here's exactly when the winner is announced.

The Voice Season 27 announces its winner at this time

The Live Finale Show announcing the results of Season 27 kicks off Tuesday, May 20 at 9/8c on NBC. The episode lasts two hours, with the winner being announced near the end, usually during the final five minutes. Very fitting for a finale.

Who won The Voice last season?

Sofronio Vasquez won The Voice Season 26 (from Team Bublé), becoming the first Filipino to take home the trophy. Vasquez emerged as a breakout contender in Blinds with a coveted 4-Chair Turn, and his choice of Coach took him all the way to the finish line. "I put my trust in him," Vasquez told NBC Insider about his Coach following his win, while Bublé added, "I could tell by the work ethic, the ambition, and God-given talent that this was gonna happen for him."

Shye took second place, Sydney Sterlace took third place, Danny Joseph took fourth place and Jeremy Beloate took fifth place in Season 26.

Season 27 was Kelsea Ballerini's first season as a Coach on The Voice

It's a job Ballerini went after specifically. "I got to fill in for Kelly [Clarkson] a couple years ago, for the Battle rounds," the country star told NBC Insider."[After] I left... I have the screenshot of this group chat with all my girlfriends. And I said, 'I really want this job one day.'"

When Blake Shelton left the show, Ballerini knew that The Voice was looking for another country star to join the team. "I had dinner with [the producers]. At the end of dinner, I don’t know what came over me. But I leaned across the table and I was like, 'Guys, listen, I’m sure you’re meeting with legends...but I just want you to know I really want this. And I know that I can do it...I really want this," she revealed.

Not too long after, she got the call she'd been waiting for. "It’s the perfect timing," the singer said, adding, "I feel very happy to be here."