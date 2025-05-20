Find Out Who Won The Voice Season 27 Here (SPOILERS)

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Shocks Bublé and Kelsea with Her Musical Talents | Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Voice Season 27 winner will be revealed at the end of the Live Finale on Tuesday night, May 20.

Months of hard work have all come down to this: The winner of The Voice Season 27 is being revealed tonight (May 20)!

Ready to find out who won?

Who won The Voice Season 27? Results

The Voice Season 27 winner will be announced at the end of the Live Finale episode on Tuesday, May 20. The episode starts at 8/7c with a one-hour recap of the Finale performances. Then, the results show kicks off at 9/8c, with the winner being revealed in the last five minutes of the episode (roughly after 10:55 p.m. ET). Come back here then for updates.

One of these five Artists will take the crown:

Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea): The mild-mannered cowboy has become the show's resident heartthrob.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman: Whatever happens, Flores-Wiseman has walked away with the ultimate personal prize: a deep friendship with fellow Artist Grace-Miller Moody.

Renzo (Team Legend): His biggest fan is the one and only Adam Levine!

Adam David (Team Bublé): Ah yes, the other Adam.

Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé): No one could’ve been prouder than Cree's dad, Voice alum Bryan Olesen.

The Voice Season 27 Artists, at a glance

Iris Herrera on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Blinds and Battles and Knockouts...being an Artist on The Voice is a gauntlet. By the Playoffs, only 20 singers remained in the competition. As we crown a new winner, let's also hat-tip the talented Artists who came close to victory this season:

Team Kelsea

Iris Herrera

It was quite the ride for Herrera, who started the season with three chair turns after getting none when she unsuccessfully auditioned the season before.

Tinika Wyatt

What a journey for Wyatt, who made it past the Blind Auditions thanks to her original song about Adam Levine.

Darius J

A king of Steals and Saves.

Alanna Lynise

After dedicating "I'll Never Love Again" to her boyfriend during a performance, Lynise wrote on Instagram, "I had the opportunity to talk and sing about my honey bunny on TV last night, and I'm thankful. Love you, bubby."

Team Adam

Kolby Cordell

The Coaches just couldn’t get enough of his signature rasp.

Ethan Eckenroad

The man Adam Levine was waiting for.

Britton Moore

The famously "self-Auto-Tuned" singer "sang the crap out of" his Knockout.

Conor James

TBT to his 4-Chair Turn!

Team Legend

BD.ii

His Blind Audition was so "badass," it caused in-fighting among the Coaches.

Bryson Battle

After his show-stopping performance sadly sent Tatum Scott home, Battle lavished his fellow singer with praise online.

Ari Camille

After a brief detour through Team Adam, Camille returned to Team Legend.

Olivia Kuper Harris

She's just got something special about her.

Team Bublé

Barry Jean Fontenot

Whether it's his remarkable range or smooth delivery, Fontenot consistently impressed.

Angie Rey

Michael Bublé pulled off the Steal of the century nabbing Rey from Team Kelsea. As the Artist wrote online, "I WOKE UP ON TEAM @michaelbuble !!!!! When I came into the competition, I was a die hard Kelsea gal, but after watching the way you work and the way you have taken care of previous Contestants, I’m so excited."

Kaiya Hamilton

Seeing her in a Bublé jersey just felt so right.