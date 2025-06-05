John Legend's 2-Year-Old Esti Singing "Pink Pony Club" While Napping Is Iconic

Chrissy Teigen Wants John Legend To TURN IT ON At Dinner Parties!

Chrissy Teigen Wants John Legend To TURN IT ON At Dinner Parties!

Esti singing herself to sleep is the cutest thing ever. She's ready for The Voice!

In a June 2 Instagram carousel, Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Banker Chrissy Teigen updated fans on what's been going on in her kids' lives while her husband, The Voice's John Legend, is away on his European tour. The photos and videos she shared are all way too cute. We already know Esti and Wren just had a kitchen dance party, and 2-year-old Esti kept the musical vibes going by singing and napping at the same time. You can see this in the carousel, below (second slide!).

Esti's big brother Miles noticed his little sister singing herself to sleep in her crib, specifically "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan. "She's gonna win The Voice, guys," 7-year-old Miles told the camera, looking every bit like Legend's mini-me.

Speaking of The Voice: Legend loves filming the show largely because of the flexibility it gives him as a father. (He just wrapped Season 27.) "I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids," he told NBC Insider. "It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work."

Little Esti turns 2 in June, so Teigen and Legend have a lot to celebrate this summer. Really, all of 2025 has been busy for their entire family. Below, check out what Legend, Teigen, and their kids have been up to these past few weeks.

John Legend's kids supported him at The Voice Season 27 Live Finale

Nothing gets you hyped up to film a Voice Live Finale like your kids stopping by your iconic red chair. And Legend's parents joined in on the fun, too.

John Legend's son Wren hurt his leg, but he's doing "a-OK"

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen gave fans an update on Instagram about little Wren's injury, writing, "Wren is a-ok, just a little boot because he is having trouble putting all his weight on this leg! Not a terrible break thank the lord! They heal so fast right now."

John Legend and his son Miles went to a Beyoncé concert—in matching cowboy hats

"We had a TIME last night at the Cowboy Carter Tour!" Legend wrote in his caption about seeing Beyoncé with Miles in matching hats. "Thank you to Queen Bey for always raising the bar as an artist and performer. It's truly inspiring. I especially appreciated how she acknowledged the rich legacy of black genius, artistry and culture that has come before us. The video footage made me so proud and emotional. Go see the show, y'all!"

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids visited the Renaissance Faire

When Legend is away, Teigen and their kids will play.

In a May 18 Instagram carousel, Teigen shared what the family had been up to the previous two weekends: the local Renaissance Faire. By the looks of the photos, the fam had way too much fun eating giant turkey legs, doing some arts and crafts, and taking in all the sights and sounds of the event.

In true Teigen fashion, she summed up the entire experience as only she could.

"Two weekends at the Renaissance Faire, boobs pushed into my throat and all," Teigen captioned. "I cannot fully express how much fun I had. Everyone is so sweet and fun and welcoming, just the best vibe ever. I will never miss one ever again!!"

(Hopefully, Legend can make the trip to the Renaissance Faire next year!)

John Legend celebrated Mother's Day with an Instagram tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The longtime Voice Coach certainly knows how to honor his significant other during Mother's Day. A few weeks back, Legend shared a loving Instagram tribute to Teigen, including countless family photos and one heartfelt message:

"Our home is nothing without the love, creativity and big, beautiful heart of our Wonder Woman. Happy Mother's Day to you @chrissyteigen," he captioned.

Legend and Teigen have four kids together: Miles, Luna, Esti, and Wren.