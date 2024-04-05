The Size Difference Between Adam Levine's Adorable "Twin" Dogs Is Too Funny (PIC)

They're twins in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-Danny DeVito sense.

Behati Prinsloo posted a picture of the two beautiful dogs she shares with husband Adam Levine, former The Voice Coach and Maroon 5 frontman, and the pups couldn't look more different. Check it out below.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's "twin" canines

"Twins doing twin things," the model wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a picture of the family's dogs looking up at something out of frame. She added the two girls emoji and tagged celeb-favorite dog product brand Pero Pero in the post as well.

Behati Prinsloo's dogs on her social media account. Photo: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Prinsloo and Levine adopted the larger dog in March 2023, and it's remarkable to see how much they've grown in just over a year. In the pictures published on TMZ, Levine cradled the puppy, a cute little Leonberger who is now well on its way to full size — the breed can reach up to 170 pounds.

In July 2023, Levine posted a picture of the dog "twinning" with a different member of the family: Behati. Showing off his wife's blonde hair and his dog's light fur, he joked that they go to the "same colorist," per People. The smaller dog looks to be a miniature long-haired Dachshund.

About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's family

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In addition to their two fur babies, the couple share three human children: daughters Dusty Rose, Gio Grace and a baby boy they welcomed in January 2023.

"I don't know how you can have a better life. I’m lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for," Levine reflected on his growing family in a December 2023 People interview. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much.”



“It means more than my career,” he continued. “But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don't appreciate s--- like that until you get a little older… As the years go on, I just get sappier and more sentimental about it. I love it so damn much.” Levine and Prinsloo began dating in October 2012 have been married since July 2014.