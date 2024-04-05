Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
The Size Difference Between Adam Levine's Adorable "Twin" Dogs Is Too Funny (PIC)
One big dog, two big personalities.
They're twins in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-Danny DeVito sense.
Behati Prinsloo posted a picture of the two beautiful dogs she shares with husband Adam Levine, former The Voice Coach and Maroon 5 frontman, and the pups couldn't look more different. Check it out below.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's "twin" canines
"Twins doing twin things," the model wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a picture of the family's dogs looking up at something out of frame. She added the two girls emoji and tagged celeb-favorite dog product brand Pero Pero in the post as well.
Prinsloo and Levine adopted the larger dog in March 2023, and it's remarkable to see how much they've grown in just over a year. In the pictures published on TMZ, Levine cradled the puppy, a cute little Leonberger who is now well on its way to full size — the breed can reach up to 170 pounds.
In July 2023, Levine posted a picture of the dog "twinning" with a different member of the family: Behati. Showing off his wife's blonde hair and his dog's light fur, he joked that they go to the "same colorist," per People. The smaller dog looks to be a miniature long-haired Dachshund.
About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's family
In addition to their two fur babies, the couple share three human children: daughters Dusty Rose, Gio Grace and a baby boy they welcomed in January 2023.
"I don't know how you can have a better life. I’m lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for," Levine reflected on his growing family in a December 2023 People interview. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much.”
“It means more than my career,” he continued. “But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don't appreciate s--- like that until you get a little older… As the years go on, I just get sappier and more sentimental about it. I love it so damn much.” Levine and Prinsloo began dating in October 2012 have been married since July 2014.