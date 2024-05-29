Adam Levine Crooning Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine" Will Take You Back

As the frontman of Maroon 5, The Voice Coach alum Adam Levine tends to wail and rock, lending his voice to upbeat modern pop songs. But he's equally skilled singing old-school R&B.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Levine busted out one of English rocker Jimmy Page's old guitars to cover Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." He also told the story of meeting Withers while working on a version of "Lovely Day," and the great "godfatherly" advice Withers gave him. Check it out in the video further down this article.

Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

About "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers

Withers was still working at an aircraft parts factory in his 30s when he saw the film Days of Wine and Roses, which inspired him to write "Ain't No Sunshine."

“Bill came right from the factory and showed up in his old brogans and his old clunk of a car, with a notebook full of songs,” producer Booker T. Jones told Rolling Stone. “When he saw everyone in the studio, he asked to speak to me privately and said, ‘Booker, who is going to sing these songs?’ I said, ‘You are, Bill.’”

"Ain't No Sunshine" became a Grammy-winning hit when it was released in 1971, and has remained popular ever since.

The lyrics to "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

It’s not warm when she’s away.

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

And she’s always gone too long

Anytime she goes away.

Wonder this time where she’s gone

Wonder if she’s gone to stay

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

And this house just ain’t no home

Anytime she goes away.

And I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, hey,

I ought to leave the young thing along

But ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

Only darkness every day.

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

And this house just ain’t no home

Anytime she goes away.

Anytime she goes away.

Anytime she goes away.

Anytime she goes away.

