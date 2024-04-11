Adam Levine Reacts to Mick Jagger Dancing to "Moves Like Jagger," Teases New Maroon 5 Music

"It's encyclopedic, and it's meticulous, and it's amazing," he told Jimmy Fallon of his daughters' memories.

Adam Levine Says His Kids Are "Historians" When It Comes to Maroon 5's Music

It's always a good time when Adam Levine visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and his April 10 visit was no exception. Levine joined his pal Jimmy Fallon for a fresh round of "Wheel of Musical Impressions," and provided a major update on new Maroon 5 music coming in 2024.

He also told Fallon that his two daughters are both serious students of the group's song catalog.

Levine was visiting The Tonight Show to talk about his band's revived Las Vegas residency beginning May 17.

Adam Levine's kids love Maroon 5's music

Adam Levine during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1959, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

During the segment, Levine shared some information about Maroon 5's tiniest Stans: His kids.

"Last year, you guys released a single called 'Middle Ground' and your daughters made a cameo in the music video," Fallon said, deeming it "very cute."

"Are they Maroon 5 fans now? Do they come to shows?" Fallon asked Levine.

"They're such historians of every single song we have ever recorded," Levine said of his daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. "So much so that they'll bring songs up that I don't remember writing or singing."

"Oh really?! They know the B-sides and everything," Fallon replied.

"It's encyclopedic, and it's meticulous, and it's amazing," Levine replied, "and I don't know how long it's going to last. But I'm going to enjoy it, because it makes me so happy. Like, I'm just going to see how long it takes for them to like other things."

"No, they'll love you forever!" Fallon, himself a father to two girls, assured him. "You're a good dad."

Adam Levine and Maroon 5's New Music

Guitarist Mickey Madden, singer Adam Levine and bassist Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 perform during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

"You've been hinting that you guys are in the studio working on something — and finally, this year you're releasing the new music," said Fallon.

"It's coming," Levine confirmed. "You know, I think that for the first time in about 13 years, I've decided to kind of take the reins back for the songwriting part of it, and make sure that all the ideas come from either myself or the band. So we're not going to have any real co-writes."

The former The Voice Coach describes it as a full circle moment for the group whose original members have been making music together since 1994, first rising to massive fame with their 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane.

"And, you know, the ideas are coming straight from the nucleus of Maroon 5, which I think is going to make it sound a lot like it did in the very, very beginning," Levine continued. "So, I'm so excited about what's happening right now."

The cheering audience clearly agreed.