Adam Levine's Impression of Prince Singing a Children's Classic Is Gorgeous and Funny

If you've always wondered what "Barbie Girl" would sound like from James Taylor — well, you're about to find out, thanks to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon's "Wheel of Musical Impressions" game never disappoints, and Adam Levine proved that once again on April 10, when he stopped by to discuss Maroon 5's extended Las Vegas residency, tease forthcoming music, and of course, do some singing.

"Adam, we’ve played Wheel of Musical Impressions on this show before. It’s where we get a song and an impression that we could both do and it was really fun," Jimmy Fallon said as he set up the game. "And I thought could we just do it one more time?"

The rapturous response from the audience sealed the deal. Out came the Musical Impressions generator button, with Levine learning which chaotic combo he'd be tasked with. After hitting the generator button, the former The Voice Coach was challenged to sing the "Hokey Pokey" as Dave Matthews. He did such a good job that the classic preschool dance sounded like it could fit right in on Under the Table and Dreaming.

"Sometimes Dave Matthews sounds a little like [Adam] Sandler," Levine admitted after he finished singing, joking, "Dave Matthews will never speak to me again."

Adam Levine and host Jimmy Fallon during “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1959, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Watch Adam Levine impersonate Prince on The Tonight Show's "Wheel of Musical Impressions"

It was Fallon's turn next, and his version of the ABCs in the style of Blink-182 was followed by Levine, who did a groovy rendition of "Row Row Row Your Boat" by the Bee-Gees.

Hitting the button again, Fallon got James Taylor singing "Barbie Girl," and he effortlessly transformed the '90s Europop hit into a '70s soulful rock jam.

In what might be the highlight of their game, the vibes got sultry when Levine performed a rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" sung by Prince, as the studio was suddenly bathed in purple lights.

"That was pretty sexy," admitted Fallon after the Maroon 5 frontman was finished.

Their final cover was "If You're Happy and You Know It" as sung by Bruce Springsteen. Fallon and Levine performed the ditty together, sending "Wheel of Musical Impressions" out on a high note as they jammed out Jersey-style in front of The Tonight Show desk.

Suddenly we're wondering if Levine should do a '90s covers album? Come on, Barbie, let's go... to the recording studio.