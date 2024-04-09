Jimmy Fallon and Heart Performed "Total Eclipse of the Heart" During the Solar Event

On April 8, 2024, people around the world gathered to watch a rare solar eclipse. Meanwhile, classic rock legends Heart and Jimmy Fallon gathered in New York City to deliver a stunning rendition of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart," with Ann Wilson's stunning vocals cutting through the (partial) darkness.

"We have a special show tonight," Fallon said at the top of The Tonight Show cold open, dressed in over-the-top 1980s garb straight out of The Wedding Singer.

"Heart is our musical guest, and today is obviously the solar eclipse. So we thought we have to do what we have to do," he continued. "We have to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', with Heart, while watching the solar eclipse."

While Fallon provided a major assist with the iconic "Turn around..."s, the cover was a showcase for Ann Wilson's gale-force voice. Her sister, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, sported hot pink highlights as she provided additional background vocals. The sky was not-quite-dark, but definitely out of the ordinary, casting a unique light on the ensemble as stage smoke billowed in the foreground.

Nancy Wilson (left) & Ann Wilson (right) of musical guest Heart with host Jimmy Fallon (center) during the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Cold Open on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1957, Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Watch Heart perform Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Barracuda" on The Tonight Show

Throughout Heart and Fallon's performance, the camera cut to high-definition footage of the moon passing almost completely in front of the sun. New York City was not in the path of totality, meaning the sun wasn't completely blacked out (i.e. a "total eclipse"). Nevertheless, it was quite the spectacle to view through the proper eyewear — and a cosmically perfect backdrop for a cover performed live from 30 Rockefeller Center's roof.

Watch to the end to see Fallon's magical transformation. Guess we now know who the "Bright Eyes" in the song was all this time!

Heart also performed one of their best-known songs during their visit to The Tonight Show: "Barracuda," from their 1977 album Little Queen. The band, who's teamed up with Cheap Trick for their Royal Flush tour, sounds great as ever on the guitar-driven song (pro tip: do not attempt "Barracuda" at karaoke unless you've got Ann Wilson-level pipes).

Watch Heart play "Barracuda" below.

Heart: Barracuda

Sing along with the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" lyrics

Check out the lyrics to Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit below, written by Jim Steinman.

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit lonely

And you're never coming round

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit tired

Of listening to the sound of my tears

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit nervous

That the best of all the years have gone by

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified

And then I see the look in your eyes



(Turn around, Bright-eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, Bright-eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart



(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit restless

And I dream of something wild

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit helpless

And I'm lying like a child in your arms

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit angry

And I know I've got to get out and cry

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified

But then I see the look in your eyes



(Turn around, Bright-eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, Bright-eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart



And I need you now tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right 'cause we'll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time

(All of the time)

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight, forever's gonna start tonight

(Forever's gonna start tonight)



Once upon a time I was falling in love

But now I'm only falling apart

There's nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart



Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there's only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart



(Turn around, Bright-eyes… Turn around, Bright-eyes… )



(Turn around)

Every now and then I know you'll never be the boy

You always wanted to be

(Turn around)

But every now and then I know you'll always be the only boy

Who wanted me the way that I am

(Turn around)

Every now and then I know there's no one in the universe

As magical and wonderous as you

(Turn around)

Every now and then I know there's nothing any better

There's nothing that I just wouldn't do



(Turn around, Bright-eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, Bright-eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart



And I need you now tonight

(And I need you)

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

(If you'll only)

We'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right 'cause we'll never be wrong

(And we'll never)

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time

(All of the time)

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonight, forever's gonna start tonight

(Forever's gonna start tonight)



Once upon a time I was falling in love

But now I'm only falling apart

Nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart



Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there's only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart