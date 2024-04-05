Conan O'Brien Is Returning to The Tonight Show: How to Watch

The comedy legend will be promoting his new travel series, Conan O'Brien Must Go.

Conan O'Brien is returning to The Tonight Show stage!

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

On Tuesday, April 9, the former Tonight Show Host will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go. This will be his first time back since he left the late-night series back in 2010. Nicole Richie and musical guest Benson Boone will also be on the episode.

RELATED: The Please Don't Destroy Movie's Director Explains How Conan O'Brien Was Cast as Ben's Dad

A comedy legend and inspiration for an entire generation of comedians and writers, O'Brien started out as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. He took over the Tonight Show after hosting Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993-2009. O’Brien hosted The Tonight Show from 2009-2010, departing to start his talk show Conan on TBS, which ran from 2010-2021. He currently hosts the popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

According to the plot description for Conan O'Brien Must Go, the new series, inspired by his podcast, follows the comedian as he spends time with fans in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland.

When will Conan O'Brien be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

Be sure to tune in to see O'Brien's guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 9 at 11:35/10:35c. It will also be streaming the next day on Peacock.

Conan O'Brien hosts The Tonight Show on January 22nd, 2010. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

In 2023, O'Brien appeared in the Peacock original movie, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, where he played Ben Marshall's dad, which is unusual because as Marshall pointed out in a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview, "He's weirdly never played a character in a movie that is not Conan O'Brien." That is mostly true, though he did briefly appear as Andy Warhol in the 2022 biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

RELATED: Every Host of The Tonight Show Through the Years

O'Brien's Tonight Show return will be a historic moment for the NBC series. Since The Tonight Show made its national debut back in 1954, there have been six Hosts: Steve Allen, Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, O'Brien, and Fallon.