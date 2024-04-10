Adam Levine Actually Crashed Weddings for Maroon 5's "Sugar" Music Video (DETAILS)

Jimmy Announces the Books That Have Advanced to the Final Two of Fallon Book Club

The former The Voice Coach made the special nights for the brides and grooms even more memorable.

Maroon 5's 2014 hit "Sugar" is accompanied by an awesome music video that features front man Adam Levine and the band making impromptu appearances at various weddings across Los Angeles. Better yet, it turns out that the surprise performances were 100% authentic. Read all about the amazing experience, below.

How Adam Levine crashed weddings IRL for the "Sugar" music video

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Shortly after the "Sugar" music video was released, a representative for Maroon 5 told Entertainment Tonight that the grooms at the weddings were aware that an extremely popular yet unnamed band would be singing at their weddings. However the brides were completely uninformed about the whole exciting ordeal.

"However they disclosed it to their bride and the wedding party, we're not sure, but they all wanted it to be as equally a surprise as we did. They had stages set up for their actual wedding band already. All we did was some simple continuity changes to match each one as best we could," the rep said, per ABC 7 NY.

RELATED: Adam Levine Wore Matching Dresses with His Wife and Daughters (PIC)

Meanwhile, former The Voice Coach (Seasons 1-16) Levine spoke about the process filming the memorable music video in a press release.

Adam Levine visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"It was an out of body experience," he said in 2015. "I had no idea I would be affected by the overwhelming reactions we received from the couples and guests. Being able to create an unforgettable experience for several people was the highlight of it all."

The music video was directed by Levine's friend David Dobkin, who also fittingly directed the hit 2005 comedy film Wedding Crashers. In a 2015 interview with VH1, Dobkin explained how the idea for the plot of the video came to be.

"I’ve known Adam for over a decade. I met him before the first Maroon 5 album came out. My wife’s parents are best friends with his grandparents and I spend Christmas with him every year. So we’ve known each other for a long time and always talked about doing something together," he said.

RELATED: No One Recognized Adam Levine Singing This Queen Cover with Maroon 5 in the Subway

He continued: "We were bouncing around some ideas and I knew I wanted it to be about his connection with his audience. That was important. I wanted elements of real people and L.A., a hometown thing with driving and a lot of movement and some dancing. Then the idea came up of, what if they went to real weddings and showed up as the surprise wedding band? He loved that idea."