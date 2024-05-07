Let Adam Levine's Tender, Peaceful Cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" Soothe You

The former The Voice Coach sang the classic Beatles hit in the most gentle way.

When Adam Levine appeared with his band Maroon 5 on The Howard Stern Show in 2021, they did a gorgeous cover of one of his favorite songs by his favorite band, The Beatles: "Yesterday."

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"It's fun to do something different," Levine told Stern of why he chose the song.

During his version of the classic ballad, he sang with a perfectly clear tone amidst soothing guitars, singing the simple yet powerful melody with nuanced emotion.

"Beautiful," Stern said with a nod after the performance.

Listen to their breathtaking rendition further down this article.

RELATED: Adam Levine Hit a Seriously Impressive High Note Singing Prince's "Purple Rain"

Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What to know about "Yesterday" by The Beatles

Released in 1965 off their album Help!, "Yesterday" reached the number-one position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Written by Paul McCartney, the story goes that he dreamt the melody to the song in his sleep and rushed to the piano in the middle of the night to record it before he forgot it. After making sure it wasn't subconsciously plagiarized, he composed the lyrics to the song, according to NME.

In 2023, Paste listed "Yesterday" as the 12th best Beatles song. "[Yesterday] is the saddest of the sad breakup songs, but also has a sort of hopefulness about it that really makes you want to curl up under the covers and contemplate life," the outlet wrote of the track, also noting it as "[one of] the best pop songs in history."

According to MentalFloss, "Yesterday" is one of the most covered songs in music history, with versions being recorded by Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Nancy Wilson, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Liberace, En Vogue, Boyz II Men, Aretha Franklin, and more.

RELATED: Adam Levine's Cover of "Faith" by George Michael Is Effortlessly Suave

The lyrics to "Yesterday" by The Beatles

Yesterday all my troubles seemed so far away.

Now it looks as though they're here to stay.

Oh, I believe in yesterday.



Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to be.

There's a shadow hanging over me.

Oh, yesterday came suddenly.



Why she had to go?

I don't know, she wouldn't say.

I said something wrong.

Now I long for yesterday.



Yesterday love was such an easy game to play.

Now I need a place to hide away.

Oh, I believe in yesterday.



Why she had to go?

I don't know, she wouldn't say.

I said something wrong.

Now I long for yesterday.



Yesterday love was such an easy game to play.

Now I need a place to hide away.

Oh, I believe in yesterday