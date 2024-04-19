Blake Shelton Reached a Stepdad Milestone That's "Blowing His Mind"

The former The Voice Coach is super sentimental about his oldest stepson's big birthday coming up.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are preparing to be empty-nesters...someday.

Shelton is the proud stepfather to Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. In a recent interview with ET, the former The Voice Coach opened up about his feelings surrounding Kingston's 18th birthday, which is approaching in May. Read what he said, below.

Blake Shelton on his stepson Kingston's upcoming 18th birthday

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect. Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's... it's gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that, either," he told the outlet.

"But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun," he joked.

He also discussed how being a stepfather has changed his perspective on life.

"I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back.' When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid... I think, if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."

Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Patti Stefani attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Shelton is so dedicated to his stepdad duties that he cited wanting to spend more time with the boys as a major reason he chose to step away from The Voice after 23 seasons.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he said. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'" he told Access in a January 2023 interview.

He continued, “I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time. There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."