Love Island USA Season 5 Winners Marco & Hannah Are Engaged! See the Tearful Proposal

It's a big day for Love Island USA fans!

In addition to the highly anticipated Season 7 cast reveal, the franchise can officially celebrate its first engagement. Season 5 winners Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright announced that after nearly two years of dating, the couple got engaged on May 28 in the Dominican Republic.

In a romantic video shared to their respective Instagram accounts, Marco and Hannah stand together on a beach, surrounded by candles and white flowers, as Marco delivers an emotional speech before getting down on one knee to propose. Of course, a tearful Hannah said yes.

"To my forever, Last night, I asked the love of my life to be mine forever and she said yes," Marco wrote in a caption. "From the very first moment we met, we were inseparable. Through every high, every challenge, every laugh and every tear we’ve done it all side by side. We’ve both lost the people who brought us into this world, and I truly believe my mom sent me you. I see her love in your heart. I feel her peace in your touch. And I know, without a doubt, your dad has been watching over us step by step, second by second leading us right to this moment."

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli appear on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 35 "Aftersun". Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images



He continued, "You are my light. My rock. My best friend. My home. I can’t wait to spend forever with you, Hannah. 💍🤍 Here’s to the next chapter and every one after that."

Marco, 24, was an OG Season 5 Islander who entered the Villa in Fiji on Day 1, while Hannah, 26, came in as a bombshell on Day 2. They quickly became inseparable and were one of the most stable couples of the season. The pair moved in together immediately after winning the show and currently live in Pittsburg with their Goldendoodle, Guiseppe.

"We are making it work by communicating and planning weekly," Marco told People in June 2024. "Each of us has made a list of things we are thankful for and what we bring to the relationship. Figuring out each other's strengths is what makes us the best team possible. The experience of moving in together has been surreal and enjoyable, especially during the holidays and birthdays."

Congratulations to the happy couple! You can stream their Season 5 love story right now on Peacock. And tune-in to the brand new Season 7 every day of the week — except for Wednesdays — beginning with the Tuesday, June 3 premiere at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.