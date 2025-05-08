The two former Voice stars have been hard at work.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are "Fired Up" About This Life Update: "We Ended Up..."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are very excited for fans to hear what they've been up to lately.

With Shelton's new album, For Recreational Use Only, dropping in mere hours on May 9, the couple will unveil their new duet, "Hangin' On." Magic happens whenever the two release a song as a team, and this new release shouldn't be any different. The stars may embrace the slow life on their Oklahoma ranch on their days off, but when they're in the studio, they bring their A-games.

In a May 8 interview with PEOPLE, Shelton admitted it wasn't all smooth sailing in the studio, however.

"Hangin' On" was "definitely a challenge" to record," he said before adding that he and Stefani "love to push ourselves as vocalists." But their latest collaboration isn't the only thing the former Voice Coaches are excited about. Fans will be thrilled to know that the couple's time in the studio yielded more than just "Hangin' On" — they also recorded a top-secret second duet they're saving for a future release.

"We were both so fired up about both of them that we ended up holding one back for the next project," Shelton revealed.

Later in the interview, Shelton spoke about his songwriting process alongside his wife. Unsurprisingly, their duets come together pretty casually while they're around the house, as it's an organic way to create a song.

"We live together, so we walk around the house singing these songs all the time and we have months to talk about, 'Hey, maybe you jump on that part,'" Shelton explained. "By the time we get to the studio, we're normally really prepared."

While they're on the same page most of the time, Shelton confessed that his wife is infinitely more lyric-focused than he is.

"Gwen is way more particular when it comes to a lyric," he confessed. "I've never been as much of a stickler as she is. It's really important for her to be able to see herself in the lyric that she's singing versus me."

Catch Blake Shelton perform live on TODAY's 2025 summer concert series

Shelton is next in line on The Citi Concert Series on TODAY with a performance scheduled for Tuesday, May 13. Shelton has some big shoes to fill after Kelly Clarkson rocked the house to kick off TODAY's summer concert series!

Here's the complete schedule for the most can't-miss live concert series on TV:

Tuesday, May 13: Blake Shelton

Friday, May 30: Sebastián Yatra

Friday, June 6: Cynthia Erivo

Friday, July 11: Ciara

Friday, July 25: Zac Brown Band

Friday, August 8: Jonas Brothers

Friday, August 22: Finneas

Friday, August 29: Role Model

The Citi Concert Series on TODAY will continue through September, with more artists being announced in the coming weeks. And, as always, fans who miss the performances as they happen live will be able to watch on-demand on TODAY.com.