Blake Shelton Revealed "The Key" to Gwen Stefani Marriage: "We Literally Have..."

The Voice alums are inseparable for all the best reasons.

Blake Shelton "literally" can't be more in love with Gwen Stefani — and there's a good reason why!

In an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood conducted inside his Ole Red venue and bar in Nashville, Shelton revealed "the key" to his marriage — and his sweet admission is the literal definition of the goals all couples should strive for! Shelton put it plainly and adorably when asked how he and Stefani keep their marriage so strong.

"She's my best friend, that's the best way I know to say it," he confessed. "It's not something that we really have to think about, it's just there and we have fun with it. Maybe that's the key, we have so much fun together."

That's right; for Shelton and Stefani, fun has always been a priority, despite their — at times — hectic schedules. (After all, the two of them can't hang out on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and pick flowers every day of the year, as nice as that sounds!)

"Whether having a cup of coffee in the morning, or watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere, you know, we literally have so much fun together," Shelton said.

Does Shelton have any regrets? Of course he does — but the former Coach of The Voice explained it in a way better suited for a vow renewal ceremony.

"The only regret we have is that we didn't find each other 'til late in life," he sweetly confessed. "But [we] also know we had to go through everything we went through to get us there, you know?"

Gwen Stefani alludes to a "third party" in her marriage to Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Wait, she said what?

During Stefani's April 23 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the No Doubt frontwoman told the host that everybody should have a third party in their relationship to ensure smooth sailing!

Stefani wasn't talking about a literal third person, however. Her advice to Drew Barrymore — and to viewers watching — was to "make sure you have a third party," a sentiment she said while pointing upwards, indicating she was referring to God. The couple clearly keeps their relationship with God center stage in their marriage.

Unsurprisingly, Stefani's words elicited more than a few awwws from Barrymore's studio audience. It was so sweet!