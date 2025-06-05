Gwen Stefani Shares "Magical" Details From Blake Shelton's Proposal: "I Opened..."

Gwen Stefani's retelling of the day Blake Shelton proposed is a story for the ages.

During a December 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Coach alum of The Voice explained exactly what went down on that special day. Stefani had Kelly Clarkson on pins and needles as she told the story of how Shelton proposed on his Oklahoma ranch back in October 2020. But before she launched into the full details, Stefani did reveal that Shelton went old-fashioned and asked her father for permission before proposing.

"I guess Blake had had this ring ready to go for a couple weeks — and nobody knew," Stefani explained to Clarkson. "My dad knew because on my birthday, [Shelton] had showed my dad and said he was going to do it or whatever."

"Oh my god, he's so old-fashioned — he totally talked to your dad first," Clarkson responded.

The couple — along with a few of their family members — were at the Oklahoma ranch when the proposal happened, overseeing the construction of their new house. Stefani legitimately had no idea a proposal was coming, which made the moment all the more sweet.

"My son was sitting right by this fireplace, and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire, and he goes, 'Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?'"

Before Stefani knew what was happening, the proposal was happening. And it was "magical," Stefani said.

"So, I opened the cabinet, and there was a ring in a box," Stefani said. Of course, she was immediately overcome with emotion and excitement.

Only one photo exists of Blake Shelton's proposal to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

On cue, family members from both Shelton's and Stefani's sides rushed in — they had to see what all the screaming was about, after all.

There's no video footage of the actual proposal; however, someone was able to capture a blissful post-engagement moment. Stefani's future sister-in-law snapped one especially romantic photo of the newly-engaged couple, which she shared on Instagram soon after.

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx," Stefani captioned. See the photo here.

Over four years later, Stefani and Shelton are happier than ever — and enjoying every moment of being husband and wife.