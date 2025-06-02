Blake Shelton Talks How Gwen Stefani "Saved" Him: "She Kept Me From Going to..."

The love story between The Voice Coach alums Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani is one for the ages. The two became friends when they met on the Voice set in 2014, and a relationship blossomed shortly after. For Shelton, the union came at a crucial time in his life.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

During a March 2022 interview with The Good Dish (conducted from his Ole Red location in Orlando), Shelton was asked to speak about how — by his own admission — Stefani "saved" him. The star didn't waste a second explaining how much their relationship has transformed his life for the better.

"I think it's pretty self-explanatory," he said. "We found each other at a very low point in each other's lives. She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like."

The smile that always appears on Shelton's face whenever he talks about his wife in public is so sweet. Their relationship is a true partnership, and sometimes even Shelton can't believe how good it is.

"I've never had that with somebody where it just felt like, no matter what, she has my back," he continued. "It's the greatest feeling ever."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performing during Christmas in Rockefeller Center in 2022. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Shelton loves singing Stefani's praises. On TODAY, he confessed that he still gets butterflies around her. ("Yes, obviously, every time I see her," he confessed in May.)

"She's my best friend, that's the best way I know to say it," he told Access Hollywood in an April 2024 interview.

RELATED: Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Hilariously Bickered When They Reunited on The Voice

RELATED: Blake Shelton Revealed "The Key" to Gwen Stefani Marriage: "We Literally Have..."

"Well, I just try not to screw up," he said cheekily on TODAY about their relationship strategy. "I mean, she's Gwen Stefani. If I mess that up, that's the screw-up of a lifetime, right?"

Gwen Stefani calls meeting Blake Shelton her "second chance at life"

Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Patti Stefani attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Stefani is just as smitten with Shelton. During a 2024 interview with The Guardian, she echoed Shelton's aforementioned thoughts, saying her marriage to the cowboy feels like divine intervention.

RELATED: Here's How Many Times Each Coach Has Won The Voice

"Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life," she explained. "...God put this other person there to love me."