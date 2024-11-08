The Sweet Reason Snoop Dogg Says He Felt “Infatuated” Meeting Sting

Snoop Dogg is hard at work on his 20th studio album, and he’s revealed what it felt like to finally collaborate with one of his all-time favorite artists.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Season 26 Voice Coach is preparing for the release of Missionary, and in a recent sit-down interview, he revealed that Sting himself contributed vocals to the album. In a heartwarming moment, Snoop confessed that legendary Police frontman lived up to everything Snoop hoped he’d be. In fact, the hip-hop pioneer admitted he was infatuated with Sting as a child!

"Like a child that’s infatuated with somebody as a singer, and you get a chance to meet them and they give you everything you expected, that’s what happens with me all the time," Snoop said. "I meet people I’ve always wanted to meet and they’re everything I wanted them to be."

Snoop said he’s "so happy" about how the collab turned out in the studio. We can’t wait to hear what the duo came up with.

In addition to a star-studded roster of artists appearing on the record (which includes Jelly Roll), Missionary will mark the first time in more than 30 years that longtime BFF Dr. Dre produces an entire Snoop album.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Is Beaming in a White Suit at His Wedding to Shante Broadus (PICS)

Snoop Dogg appears in Season 26 Episode 9 of The Voice; Sting arrives for the screening of the film "Parthenope" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC; Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP

"1993 was the last time he produced a whole Snoop Dogg album," the rapper explained. "So this is a reunion, and it's [a] collaboration between two friends who genuinely love each other."

Mark your calendars, music fans: Missionary drops on December 13, 2024!

Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé form an unexpected bond on The Voice

A few months ago, Snoop Dogg found himself on the other side of finally meeting one of your heroes — and ended up with a new friend because of it!

Snoop Dogg attends the 2024 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 13, 2024; Michael Bublé poses during a photo shoot, ahead of launching a new fragrance, in Sydney, New South Wales on June 7, 2023. Photo: Jennifer Graylock/NBCUniversal; Justin Lloyd/Newspix

In a special backstage panel featuring the Season 26 Coaches ahead of the premiere, Snoop asked an intriguing question: "When you finally met that artist that you wanted to work with your whole life and you got a chance to work with them, what was that feeling? And you can name that artist if you have."

Michael Bublé answered first, and his answer was so unexpected.

"You know, I can't tell you because you just won't believe me," he said, appearing to choke up a little bit before revealing his answer.

"I love you so much, I'm not joking," Bublé told Snoop. "My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you, and people say, 'No, man, he has a great reputation.' I was so nervous the day we showed up and you were awesome, man. It was huge for me."

RELATED: Snoop Dogg's Sweet Grandbabies Are So Proud Singing Happy Birthday to "Papa Snoot"

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 26 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Bublé welled up before saying, "Because the truth is, I was really excited. I was so excited to meet you and you were better than I ever thought you could be. That's the truth."

Snoop Dogg was blown away by the sentiment, telling Bublé, "Thank you. I appreciate that, man."

At that moment, a bromance was born.

The proof is on-screen in every episode: Fans can’t get enough of the genuine bond Snoop and Bublé have formed while Coaching on The Voice! It’s apparent in every episode — the two icons have an authentic love for each other and it’s so amazing to see.

Of course, fans will have to wait and see if the pressure of the competition will affect their friendship as Season 26 rolls on!