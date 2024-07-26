Mother Monster had a whale of a time — and a whale for an ex-boyfriend — in this unaired sketch from her 2013 double duty episode.

Lady Gaga Is a Salty Sea Captain in This Unaired Sketch with the Women of SNL

Lady Gaga can slay dance pop, jazz, and classics from the Great American Songbook—but did you know she can also sing sea shanties?

Long before Mother Monster blasted off to Planet Chromatica, she was sailing the high seas in "Female Sea Captains," an unaired sketch from when she pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live on November 16, 2023.

Lady Gaga shows off her accent work in unaired SNL sketch

The sketch starred Gaga, along with Season 39 cast members Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Nasim Pedrad, Cecily Strong, and Noël Wells. In this bit of alternate history, the women took over ocean voyaging when the men of their New England town fell ill.

"The salty air has grizzled our voices and worn away our feminine charms," said Gaga in a pirate-adjacent accent as she steered the ship, dressed like a 19th century fisherwoman.

When a trio of mermen are spotted on rocks in the distance, Chief Mate Aidy Bryant declared "they be a fine catch indeed." But Gaga's Captain warned the ladies not to "be fooled by their devilish mermen charms, they are not good long term prospects."

Her instincts are proven right when they see the mermen texting other women on their shell phones. "Clearly they are not ready to settle down yet!" yelled Strong.

But it was not just women on the ship, as Bayer appeared on the ship's deck with a stowaway, played by John Milhiser.

"I'm no stowaway! She brought me on board so I would gossip with her and tell her all the scuttlebutt," Milhiser's character told the other sea captains. "But then she got angry at me when I told her her eyepatch was so 1831."

Soon, he's forced to "catwalk the plank" — and they even gave him some music to strut to by cranking up an old gramophone. The stowaway jumped overboard — but soon finds company in the arms of the mermen.

In the end, it's Gaga who unleashes her inner Captain Ahab when she spots Moby Puss, a whale who Gaga revealed "borrowed my earrings and never gave them back, and then she started dating my ex boyfriend Doug."

Gossip? Catwalking? Whale dating drama? Sailing the high seas has never been so fun.