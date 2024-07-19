Gosling got delightfully weird in this sketch from his Emmy-nominated Season 49 episode.

Ryan Gosling's Engagement Goes Very, Very Wrong in His Emmy-Nominated SNL Sketch

Though he's only hosted Saturday Night Live three times, Ryan Gosling cemented his legacy as an all-timer with his most recent episode. The night was Season 49's top-rated telecast, drawing 8.9 million viewers, and the smash hit "Beavis and Butt-Head" was its most-watched sketch. But while Gosling's Beavis stole the show, let's not overlook another gem from the ep: His first sketch of the night following his "All Too Well" monologue duet with Emma Blunt, "The Engagement."

Gosling's work on April 13 earned him an Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series 2024 Emmy nomination. The Fall Guy actor's movie-star charisma and a talent honed onscreen since childhood are certainly part of what makes him such a great SNL Host, but — as millions of people saw in Barbie — it's also his ability to get delightfully weird.

Ryan Gosling made a huge mistake in SNL's "The Engagement" sketch

"The Engagement" opens with a woman (Chloe Fineman) telling two friends (Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes the story of her new fiance Harrison (Gosling) popped the question.

"So, we're on the beach, and Harrison gets down on one knee and says, 'marry me," she recounts, as the friends say they're thrilled to meet her bethrothed.

"Thank you, Brad," Harrison tells Dismukes' character, already unleashing some offbeat energy. "Brad. Am I saying that right? 'Brad'?"

"Yeah...no other way to say 'Brad,'" he answers. The new acquaintances are forced to bond when the ladies pop into the kitchen, and that's when things get very awkward.

"I think I made a mistake," Harrison hisses.

"What's that?" Brad asks, confused.

"Oh, no, no, no. It's nothing," Harrison says, dipping back into a whisper. "I shouldn't have proposed, Brad. You see, our dog died, and I wanted to fix it."

When Brad asks if he could maybe share this with someone else, Harrison pleads, "I have no one else to tell, Brad! All my friends are her friends. Please, help me, Brad!"

Every time the women leave the room, Harrison begs Brad to help him out of the engagement, revealing that he "found a guy on Groupon who can do facial reconstruction."

"I'm going to start a new life in Istanbul," Harrison says, still holding his celebratory glass of champagne. "Now, I need you to meet me there with $12,000 in cash."

"I am not a part of this!" Brad protests.

"You're the main part of this, Brad," Harrison whisper-insists. That's when Brad tries to spill Harrison's misgivings to his new fiancée — but that also goes hilariously awry.

Watch Ryan Gosling's "The Engagement" SNL sketch above, and stream all 49 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.