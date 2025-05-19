Ego Nwodim "Loved Loved Loved" Co-Writing SNL's "Couples at the Bar" Finale Sketch

The dual-language sketch was the first of Musical Guest Bad Bunny's two funny appearances during Scarlett Johansson's May 17 finale.

Saturday Night Live took full advantage of Musical Guest Bad Bunny's comedy chops in the Season 50 finale. In the "Couples at the Bar" sketch, the Puerto Rican superstar played a regular guy who bonded with another man (cast member Marcello Hernández) over the fact that they were both in turbulent situation-ships with enthusiastic — and by their definition, loca — women.

The conflict begins when Hernández's character is urged by his girlfriend (Ego Nwodim) to defend her honor, while Bad Bunny's has now been roped in by his own girlfriend (Scarlett Johansson) to fight for the table they've been sitting at for the past three weeks.

The guys take advantage of the fact that they speak Spanish to share their woes in front of two women who clearly cannot speak it themselves, though Nwodim's character is confident she can because "I worked at Chipotle."

Subtitles translate the men's conversation about how they got themselves into these relationships, while the women pipe in with banger lines like, "Asparagus, nothing more and your ankle!" and "Big bathroom, shoes!"

It quickly becomes clear that these are the kinds of women these men are simply attracted to, language challenges and all. When Nwodim promises Hernández "oranges, boobs, soup made from cow feet," he follows her out of the bar; ditto for Bad Bunny's character when Johansson promises "stapler, boobs, and ugly pigeon."

Who wrote SNL's "Couples at the Bar" sketch starring Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny? It was written by staff writers Mike DiCenzo and Jake Nordwind with cast members Marcello Hernández and Ego Nwodim, per an Instagram story by DiCenzo.

In an Instagram story quoting Nordwind's, Nwodim posted that she "love love loved getting to do this," while Hernández offered "un abrazo," or a hug, to his fellow writers in a comment on SNL's video. Hernández, who joined the cast in Season 48, has previously written Spanish-language material well-suited for Hosts Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal — for example, the "Protective Mom" sketches that he's said were inspired by his own Cuban mother.

Marcello Hernández, musical guest Bad Bunny, host Scarlett Johansson, and Ego Nwodim appear on Saturdduring the “Couple at the Bar” sketch on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Bad Bunny, who hosted a double-duty episode in Season 49, also appeared in a new Please Don't Destroy video with Johansson and PDD's Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, in which Johansson gave the boys a free vacation in first class...from LaGuardia to Newark, New Jersey.

The "NUEVAyol" singer played an air traffic control employee tasked with saving the plane from disaster on his first day, starting with questions like, "What color is your plane?"

On top of his two very theatrical performances, Benito had a busy week.