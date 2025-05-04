"Hey! You said you love ferries? Would you like to buy one??"

Colin Jost Wants to Sell His Boat in Quinta Brunson's "Ferry Altercation" SNL Sketch

Actor and writer Quinta Brunson's Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live debut in Season 48 delivered the hilarious "Traffic Altercation," in which Brunson and Mikey Day colorfully pantomimed their road rage. The hit sketch yielded a second installment starring Martin Short and Melissa McCarthy, and Brunson's May 3, 2025 episode brought a third: "Ferry Altercation."

"Ferry Altercation" is full of new, hyper-creative gestures as the two drivers trade insults, with the man's daughter (Chloe Fineman) occasionally jumping in to horrify her dad. And this time, they're interrupted by "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost. As most of us know, Jost has made a big (literally, extremely large) purchase and it seems he's looking to sell.

Colin Jost's trying to sell his ferry amid Mikey Day & Quinta Brunson's "Ferry Altercation"

"The flippin' lady next to us parked so far over her line, she barely left us any room! What, she never been on a ferry before?," a driver (Day) fumes. He tries to get the attention of the other driver to share his feelings, sparking a pantomimed war of words.

"YOUR CAR IS OVER THE LINE! THE LINE!" Day yells, before bending to take an imaginary sniff with one nostril.

"So what," Brunson's character responds, sewing with an invisible needle before ending an air-written sentence with a dot. "Are you on your...period?" (Her mime of "drama queen" is another standout).

"Oh my god, this lady is psycho! HEY! YOU'RE NUTS!" the man's daughter Quinn joins in, using a brand-new obscene gesture that freaks her dad out.

"I bet your husband doesn't exist, because you're a bitter old single lady," the man tells her, hilariously employing Beyonce's "Single Ladies" hand wag to make his point.

"You raised a ho," she tells him after Quinn shocks with another wild gesture, hoeing an imaginary garden.

Chloe Fineman as Quinn and Mikey Day during the "Ferry Altercation" sketch from Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"I know, but your dad raised a demon," he shoots back, and things get mildly awkward when her father (Kenan Thompson) pops up from the backseat.

"This ticks me off too, because I usually love the ferry," Day's character says. That's when a strange man shows up to bang on his passenger-side window, startling his daughter.

"Hey! You said you love ferries?" the man screams at the driver. "If you love ferries, would you like to buy one?"

"Oh my god, is that Colin Jost?" Quinn asks her dad, who tells her not to make eye contact.

"Please buy it?!" Jost tries again. "Hey! Hey, I'm Pete Davidson, hi!"

Watch "Ferry Altercation" from Saturday Night Live's May 3 episode above, and stream all 50 seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson bought their Staten Island Ferry in 2022

The friends and former SNL coworkers first purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry in January 2022, with a group of investors. The two first poked fun at their big boat in a Season 47 "Weekend Update" segment costarring Alex Moffat as his "Guy Who" character, with Jost and Davidson joining him as "Three Guys Who Just Bought a Boat."

Weekend Update: Three Guys Who Just Bought a Boat

"We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson announced.

"Yes, it's very exciting," Jost agreed. "We thought the whole thing through."

Davidson provided a more substantive update in February 2025, when the Dog Man star told Jimmy Fallon they actually have "extensive plans" that included a hotel, movie theater, and shopping.

"You know, it's only been two years and people are like, 'I guess it's dead,'" Davidson told Fallon. "And it's like... We need like $100 million! Give us a second!"