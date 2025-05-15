SNL's Chloe Fineman Just Unveiled Her Melania Trump Impression: Watch

The Season 50 cast member was a guest on The View and revealed which sketch she's most often recognized for.

SNL cast member Chloe Fineman stopped by The View on May 12 and shared that she's been working on perfecting her impression of First Lady Melania Trump. Her impression really can't be described over text. Just watch for yourself at the 4:40 mark in the video, below.

Fineman was there to promote her new movie Summer of 69, but this Saturday (May 17) also happens to be the finale of Saturday Night Live's monumental 50th season. It's been a standout year for many reasons, but no sketch or character has popped off more than Domingo. Fineman stars in the sketches as Kelsey, a new bride and mother, whose friends celebrate her life events by changing the lyrics of popular songs to tell the story of Kelsey's affair with a man named Domingo (Marcello Hernández).

"Truly, like the only time I'm recognized now is as Domingo's girlfriend," Fineman said on The View. "I think people are jealous."

She also confirmed that she is the SNL cast member who gets the most starstruck and proved it when View co-host Sarah Haines asked if recent Host Walton Goggins lived up to the hype. She understandably lost her words a bit as she tried to describe Goggins' V-shaped torso and abs, and explained that she now owns the yellow speedo he wore on the cover of Cultured magazine. So yeah, he lives up to the hype, at least as far as Fineman is concerned.

The SNL Season 50 finale airs May 17 on NBC

Chloe Fineman during the “Pip” sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Fineman will join the rest of her cast mates on the Season 50 finale of SNL, hosted by Scarlett Johansson with Musical Guest Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny also made an appearance in the last Domingo sketch, but not as an affair of Kelsey's. He popped up during the 50th anniversary special as Santiago, brother of Domingo and Rinaldo (Pedro Pascal). Santiago did a kitchen renovation for Kelsey's parents (Molly Shannon and Martin Short) and then "had sex with the wife."

Saturday Night Live Season 50 will be missed, but Kelsey's family's multiple affairs will never be forgotten.

