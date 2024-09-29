Watch the Latest Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che from SNL Season 50

Bowen Yang paid a visit as Moo Deng the baby hippo while Devon Walker impersonated NYC Mayor Eric Adams in the premiere.

Since Saturday Night Live's debut in 1975 with original cast member Chevy Chase behind the desk, "Weekend Update" has offered hilarious, laser-accurate takes on the news (almost) every season. And 2024 marks a decade of Colin Jost and Michael Che in their role as co-anchors, skewering political news, absurd headline-making stories, and whatever makes it into their semi-annual Joke Swaps.

The first "Weekend Update" of Season 50 welcomed two first-time guests to the desk: Thailand's internet-beloved baby hippo Moo Deng (played by Bowen Yang in an adorably thicc suit), and newly-indicted New York City mayor Eric Adams (Devon Walker).

Watch "Weekend Update" from September 28, 2024

Jost opened "Weekend Update" with a very recent update, sharing a clip from Donald Trump's Wisconsin rally that same day.

"Well, it is our first show of the season. And there were so many insane political stories this summer, everyone kept asking, 'are you so bummed you aren't on the air right now?' And I was like, 'I have a feeling there's going to be more that happens when we get back," Jost began.

"For example, two hours ago at a rally, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris, quote, 'a mentally-disabled person' just straight up," Jost continued, joking, "which is amazing: I cannot believe that Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person."

He then showed an actual clip from the rally, in which Trump told his crowd, "Look, I could have been sunbathing on the beach. You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better, much better than Sleepy Joe."

Following Che's jokes about the criminal allegations against New York City mayor Eric Adams ("After Adams was charged, he said, 'we are not surprised; we expected this. You know, because of all the briberies'") and other news of the week like Hoda Kotb's departure from TODAY, the anchors invited their "Update" guests on.

Bowen Yang's Moo Deng visits "Weekend Update"

The It Girl of the moment — baby hippopotamus Moo Deng — was parodied by cast member Yang. He drew a parallel between what he portrayed as the animal's overexposure and pop star Chappell Roan's recent withdrawal from the spotlight, following an excess of attention on her political views as well as what she's described as harassment and stalking from fans.

"And by the way, leave her alone," Yang's Moo Deng said of Roan. "Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health. We both deserve patience and grace, so stop harassing her and stop throwing shellfish at her!"

"Yeah, I don't think she has that problem," said Jost.

"It's a matter of time, Colin!" Moo Deng replied.

Watch Devon Walker's Mayor Adams impression below, and watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock, streaming next-day on Peacock.