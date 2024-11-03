Surprise! Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph Teamed Up for SNL's Cold Open

John Mulaney Gives Some Notes for His SNL Promo

It was like looking in a mirror in the opening to the last Saturday Night Live episode before the presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance alongside her Saturday Night Live ace impersonator Maya Rudolph at the top of John Mulaney's November 2, 2024 episode. And it was like looking in a mirror — literally.

The final cold open before the 2024 presidential election began with CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins (Chloe Fineman) throwing to a Donald Trump rally, in which a harried Trump (James Austin Johnson) groused, made obscene gestures with the microphone, and introduced his Republican running mate J.D. Vance (Bowen Yang).

Cutting to the green room of another rally, Democratic presidential candidate Harris (Rudolph) stood with her own running mate Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan), Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg), and President Joe Biden (Dana Carvey). The moment held a double significance, as the politicians acknowledged the final days of their campaign in what may well be Gaffigan, Rudolph, Samberg, and Carvey's final sketch together.

And then Rudolph's Harris sat down at the mirror to have a heart to heart with herself — the real Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph give each other a pep talk

"This is it: the last campaign stop in Pennsylvania," Harris's Rudolph said. "Gosh, I just wish I could talk to someone who's been in my shoes, you know? A Black South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area?"

The audience burst into wild applause as Harris herself was revealed on the other side of the mirror, telling her counterpart, "You and me both, sister."

"I don't really laugh like that, do I?" Harris asked Rudolph, who, after hedging, told Harris, "A little bit."

"Now Kamala: Take my palm-ala," Rudolph's Harris instructed the real Vice President. "The American people want to stop the chaos."

"And end the drama-la," Harris chimed in.

"With a cool new stepmamala. Kick back in our pajamalas, and watch a rom-com-ala," Rudolph continued.

"Like Legally Blonde-ala!" Harris added.

"And start decorating for Christmas — falalalala," Rudolph finished.

And Rudolph wasn't the only politician who made a cameo during the episode: Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, the former governor who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016, popped up during the first sketch of the night, a new edition of the recurring "What's That Name?"