Watch Ariana Grande, Chloe Fineman & Dana Carvey's Jennifer Coolidge Impression-Off

The trio all played The White Lotus star in a parody of a Maybelline cosmetics ad.

What's better than one Jennifer Coolidge? How about three Jennifers Coolidge.

That was the thought behind the "Maybelline" sketch from the October 12 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Ariana Grande. The Wicked star killed it throughout the show, with spot-on impersonations of Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, and Celine Dion.

The "Maybelline" sketch was a parody of a commercial for the cosmetics company, where SNL cast member Chloe Fineman played Jennifer Coolidge getting ready for a date.

"Maybelline's new super stay Longwear liquid lip color goes on like a dream," Fineman's Coolidge cooed in her solid pink powder room. "I'd better look in the mirror and make sure I didn't miss any spots." Fineman turned to see her reflection in the mirror, which was actually Grande doing her best Coolidge, dressed in a matching pink outfit to Fineman's.

During their conversation with each other, the Coolidge couple brainstorm different topics of conversation for their date including lemons, fish ("the band or the animal?") what superpower they would want to have, and if they could meet anyone living or dead who would it be?

"Living!" Fineman's Coolidge answered with confidence.

Ariana Grande and Chloe Fineman perform as Jennifer Coolidge during the “Maybelline” sketch on October 12, 2024 in Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 3. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Wow, you can't help but sound smart when you're wearing Maybelline," responded Grande's Coolidge.

Fineman then noticed a smudge on the mirror, and took out some spray cleaner to wipe it down. Grande did the same, as the two sprayed the imaginary mirror between them. It felt like an homage to Jimmy Fallon and Mick Jagger's famous 2001 mirror sketch.

Ariana Carvey and Dana Carvey do Jennifer Coolidge on SNL

"I wonder what our lips look like from the side. Let me fold out this part of the mirror," said Fineman as she opened up a side mirror, which revealed SNL alum Dana Carvey dressed as another Coolidge reflection. This wasn't Carvey's first appearance in the episode, he also reprised his impression of President Joe Biden in the "Family Feud Election 2024" cold open.

"Thank God you opened the mirror, I've been trapped in here for years," said Carvey's Coolidge, dressed in matching pink robe and blonde wig.

"Hey, maybe we need more longwear liquid lip color long lasting mouth magic," Carvey continued, as the trio reached through their mirrors to reapply the liquid makeup to each other's mouths.

Ariana Grande, Chloe Fineman, and Dana Carvey perform as Jennifer Coolidge during the “Maybelline” sketch on October 12, 2024 in Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 3. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"So, are we gonna kiss this guy tonight?" Carvey asked Fineman and Grande.

"I hope so," said Fineman, deeming the trio ready for their date.

"All thanks to Maybelline lip lasting long...long lip color ultimate plumper gloss colored liquid liquid lip color," the three Jennifers said in unison, closing out the sketch with The White Lotus star's signature, "Wow!"