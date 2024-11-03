Watch John Mulaney's SNL Monologue and Sketches from November 2

The Couple You Can’t Believe are Together

The comedian's sixth time hosting SNL included a hilarious stand-up set and cameos from Pete Davidson, Senator Tim Kaine, and Kamala Harris herself.

John Mulaney's November 2, 2024 Saturday Night Live episode brought several familiar faces to Studio 8H — including a presidential nominee, a 2016 vice presidential candidate, and former cast member Pete Davidson.

After a hilarious monologue from Mulaney that included jokes about his current life as father to a two-year-old boy and a brand-new baby daughter and getting older, the night delivered a fresh installment of Mulaney's "New York musical" series, an election-themed spin on the recurring "What's That Name," and the surreal pretaped sketch "Beppo."

The night's Musical Guest, pop superstar Chappell Roan, also dazzled with a live performance of her hit "Pink Pony Club" (on a Bride of Frankenstein-themed stage, no less) followed by the stunning debut of a new country-tinged song, "The Giver."

Watch all of John Mulaney's sketches from November 2, 2024 below.

John Mulaney's monologue

"My parents picked a bad time to get old when I was younger," Mulaney joked in his November 2 monologue. "I maybe could have helped them, but I can't now. I'm 42! I don't feel well, either."

What's That Name: Election Edition

The latest in this recurring game show sketch starred Mulaney as a well-meaning Democratic voter who, despite his self-proclaimed commitment to "the most important election in Democratic history," can't identify former Virginia governor and current senator Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate as he's standing in front of him (and yes, that was really Kaine, in perhaps the true surprise cameo of the night).

Beppo

Inspired by real-life space explorer Ham the Chimp and films like Hidden Figures, "Beppo" is a surreal, cinematic almost-tear jerker starring one adorable monkey puppet.

Port Authority Duane Reade

Pete Davidson returned for a cameo in the latest epic New York City-themed musical, a tour de force that found Andy Samberg channeling Hamilton and Marcello Hernández in an inspired turn as a caged bottle of shampoo singing a Mary Poppins-esque number.

Little Richard

In this extremely-John-Mulaney sketch, a PBS show called Sitcom Pioneers looks back on a (very) dark 1990s sitcom called Family Bonds, focusing on a strange time for the show in which special guest star Little Richard (Kenan Thompson) causes chaos and kind of won't leave.

New York City Council Campaign

In the final hours before Election Day around the country, Mulaney donned a bald cap to play New York City Assembly Member Harvey Epstein in a faux campaign ad that acknowledges his somewhat unfortunate name (and yes, Harvey Epstein is a real person currently running for City Council).