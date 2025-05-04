Sabrina Carpenter & Quinta Brunson Sang About Their Short 'n Sweet Height on SNL

The "Espresso" singer and the May 3 Host sang about the great view from where they stand: "Door handles, window sills /Toddlers' eyes, people's crotches / And Jeremy Allen White!"

Actor, writer, and comedian Quinta Brunson celebrated her short stature in her May 3 Saturday Night Live monologue, breaking into a song that featured Short 'n Sweet singer Sabrina Carpenter (and the towering Dwyane Wade).

Joking about the career choices and odd jobs that got her to where she is as an actress, TV show creator, and two-time Emmy winner, Brunson told the SNL audience, "But I'm here now, and I'm proof you can do anything you put your mind to — even if people look down on you. Whether it's because of where you come from, or literally because you're only 4'11"."

Quinta Brunson's height is something to sing about in her SNL monologue with Sabrina Carpenter

"Yeah, that's right, I'm short," Brunson acknowledged. As she said in her monologue, she's four feet and eleven inches tall. "You know, they even tried to cast me as a kid on Abbott Elementary, and I wrote that," she joked. "But I love being short, and I want other short people to know the sky's the limit. So, shorties, tonight, this one's for us."

Calling for a microphone — which was set comedically high on a stand — Brunson began.

"Being short is amazing, being short is just fine / I'm a cheap date, 'cause I get wasted off of one glass of wine," she sang. "I like being tiny, 'cause there's nothing wrong / With being 4'11" and talking about it in a song."

Cue the jazzy backup dancers, as the number's tempo picked up and Brunson sang of a life "where crop tops are dresses and dresses are gowns," declaring, "if you're looking for a superstar, start looking down!"

Dwyane Wade, host Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter, and Marcello Hernández during Quinta Brunson's Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Citing fellow famous "shorties" like Simone Biles, Kendrick Lamar, and Tom Holland, Brunson name-checked Sabrina Carpenter and was shocked to realize the "Espresso" singer was standing on stage, too.

"Sabrina, it's the real you! What are you doing here?" Brunson asked Carpenter.

"I mean, you were talking about being short, so I thought I'd stop by," Carpenter told her.

"Sabrina, can I ask you something, one shorty to another? When you eat short rib, does it just taste like rib?" Brunson asked, as Carpenter asked in turn, "When you read short stories, do they feel like novels?"

The two teamed up to sing about how "There's so much to do down here, So much to see from the view down here / Door handles! Window sills! Toddlers' eyes, people's crotches and Jeremy Allen White."

"Oh, damn. I sound good when we sing at the same time," Brunson joked. Cast member Marcello Hernández stopped by to revel in how tall he felt standing next to the pair — so imagine how Dwyane Wade felt when he walked onstage.

"I was just in the audience watching SNL, and I heard your song about being short, and I felt seen," Wade told them, adding, that at 6'4", "in, like, basketball world, that's like 4'10"."

Watch Quinta Brunson's monologue featuring Sabrina Carpenter and Dwayne Wade above, and stream every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

Quinta Brunson appeared in Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special

Sabrina Carpenter has been a friend of SNL since her debut as Musical Guest in the Season 49 finale, in which she also played Daphne in Host Jake Gyllenhaal's "Scooby Doo" parody. Ariana Grande's Season 50 episode reworked Carpenter's "Espresso" in the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch that introduced Hernández's Domingo.

So naturally, Carpenter had to enter the Domingo universe herself during SNL50: The Anniversary Special, in which she played a relative of Chloe Fineman's Kelsey in addition to kicking the special off with a tender "Homeward Bound" duet with Paul Simon. By then, though, Carpenter had already meshed with the character IRL, as he made a cameo during an L.A. concert stop in November 2024.

But that's not Carpenter's only SNL crossover connection: Her 2024 A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter special was co-written by Jimmy Fowlie, who also co-wrote the Domingo sketches. Carpenter's special featured a cameo from none other than Quinta Brunson as a ghost of girlfriends past — so you can consider the May 3 monologue a full circle moment.