John Mulaney's "Diner Lobster" SNL Sketch Is a Genius Les Misérables Parody

Instead of Les Misérables' "Do you hear the people sing?" it's, "Do you hear the lobster scream?"

Dinner theater? More like diner theater. John Mulaney and Colin Jost's now-classic "Diner Lobster" sketch aired during Mulaney's Saturday Night Live hosting debut — but, as Jost later revealed, the sketch actually had a long runway to its breakout success.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Les Misérables homage, which aired on April 14, 2018, featured Season 43 cast member Pete Davidson as someone who does the unthinkable: He orders a lobster from a diner menu.

RELATED: Pete Davidson & Mikey Day Made Bridgerton's Love Scenes Weird in SNL's Sketch

His server, played by Mulaney, is shocked. When Davidson refuses to change his mind, Mulaney calls out to the rest of the diner staff: "Alright, the time has come. We've got an order here for one lobster!"

John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson during "Diner Lobster" in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Episode 1743 on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

John Mulaney's "Diner Lobster" Les Misérables homage is one in a series

From the back of the restaurant, Kenan Thompson rolls out in a giant tank, dressed as a lobster in French revolutionary costume. Music starts to swell as Thompson sings, "Who am I? And why am I condemned to boil alive?" It's a crustacean's twist on "Who Am I?" — one of the most famous numbers from the iconic Les Mis musical.

The sweeping musical continues as Kate McKinnon comes out dressed as "Clawsette," the daughter of Thompson's Jean Valjean lobster, as she sings her own version of "Castle on a Cloud" — this time as the "Great Tank in the Sky."

Broadway ballads don't deter Davidson from ordering the seafood special. So Mulaney and the rest of the diner staff form a barricade of lobster cages as they sing a rousing version of "Do You Hear the People Sing?" Which has now become, "Do You Hear the Lobster Scream?"

"Diner Lobster" kicked off a string of sketches that starred Davidson, and later Andrew Dismukes, haunted by parodies of Broadway musicals whenever he makes a questionable decision—like asking to use a bodega bathroom or eating old sushi while at an airport.

Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, John Mulaney during "Diner Lobster" in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Episode 1743 on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Subway Churro

Subway Churro

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang's Moulin Rouge SNL Sketch Should Be a Feature Film

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Colin Jost—who first co-wrote "Diner Lobster" with Mulaney when he was writer on the show—shared that the first time around, it "didn't work as a sketch at the table read" but thankfully got a second life when Mulaney returned as Host.

Jost also revealed that the dress rehearsal for the sketch had some technical difficulties.

"In the dress rehearsal for 'Diner Lobster,' the tank was getting pushed out to reveal Kenan, but the tank got stuck and began rotating," Jost told EW. "Here's Kenan with a French revolutionary costume on. The tank is rotating, and he's still maintaining the majesty of that part."

Eat your heart out, Tom Hooper.