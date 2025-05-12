The SNL alum shared that her daughter wore a "fabulous pink dress" from cast member Marcello Hernández and his mom.

Cecily Strong's Precious Photo of Her Baby at SNL: "Best First Mother's Day Ever"

Cecily Strong got to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mom in the coolest way ever. The SNL alum returned to Studio 8H to reprise her role as Jeanine Pirro on the May 10 episode. And she brought a little guest along with her: her new baby girl, born April 2.

Sure, the newborn deemed "Bébé Strong MacG" in a new photo shared by Strong may be barely a month old, but she's already bypassed the standby line and hit the audience jackpot at Saturday Night Live. In Strong's new Instagram post, her baby girl's head full of dark hair can be seen popping out of a blanket, held by Strong's partner John MacGregor, while Strong is on stage rehearsing for Pirro's return.

"Best first Mother's Day ever," Strong wrote. "Bébé Strong MacG met so many of the people I love so, so much, including Colin Jessica Jost who wore a parka for their first meeting."

Strong might have actually meant that Jost (whose middle name is only Jessica according to one Weekend Update segment) was wearing a poncho in order to protect his clothes from Strong's spit-take-heavy Pirro impression.

She joined the Mother's Day cold open alongside Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) in honor of Pirro's new appointment as U.S. Attorney for D.C. and continued her tradition of making sure that Pirro constantly has a drink in her hand. When Jost appeared next to her as her former Fox News colleague Pete Hegseth, she promptly sprayed all of her drinks in his face as he revealed more and more mistakes he had been making as Secretary of Defense.

It appeared that the baby stayed far away from the onstage action, nestled in her dad's arms. But per her post, Strong also got to reunite with longtime stage manager Gena Rositano, cast member Sarah Sherman, writer Celeste Yim, and even Lorne Michaels, who may or may not have said the newborn was the "future of television." Strong also gave a shoutout to "new genius" Featured Player Jane Wickline, who wrote a pretaped musical sketch about finding one lone baby shoe on the ground at the zoo.

Cecily Strong's daughter wore a gift from Marcello Hernández and his mom

"And to top it all off," Strong wrote. "Lil girl was dressed in a fabulous pink dress which was a gift from Marcello and his gorgeous glam queen mother."

Marcello Hernández joined SNL as a cast member in 2022 for Season 48, so he got to work with Strong for just a few shows before she left the show in December 2022.

Cecily Strong and John MacGregor attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Strong also appeared on SNL50: The Anniversary Special

While the cold open from Walton Goggins' May 10 episode was technically Strong's first appearance on the show since her departure midway through Season 48, she returned to the Studio 8H stage in February. In the February 16 SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Strong revived her Weekend Update character The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With at a Party. Strong was quite pregnant, and Michael Che dared to be "misogynastic" and claim that it wasn't possible to keep the baby inside for three and a half more years, like she suggested she might do.

"Oh, I guess you know more than my OBG-NY," she snapped. "Do a research, Michael!"

Weekend Update ft. Bobby Moynihan, Cecily Strong, Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Bill Murray – SNL50

Later in the segment, it was revealed that Bobby Moynihan's Drunk Uncle was the baby's father.

"We're just a typical Hollywood couple, you know?" he told Jost as he rolled up to the Update desk. "Beautiful woman in her 30s, drunk idiot in his 70s."

This means that Strong's baby daughter already has two appearances under her belt at just 6 weeks old, so she's already well on her way to being a new SNL icon.

"I hope bb thinks it’s cool up until she’s 13/14/15/16 when she probably thinks I’m an embarrassing biotch," Strong wrote in her Instagram caption. "And then cool again from 17 onward."