Bad Bunny Fixes Newark Airport in Scarlett Johansson's "First Class" SNL Sketch

The Please Don't Destroy boys' luxury trip to New Jersey takes a sharp turn in their final Season 50 video.

Fear of flying has never been so funny. Please Don't Destroy's final video for Saturday Night Live Season 50 found members Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy on a wild ride with May 17 Host Scarlett Johansson. The in-flight service? First class. The drinks? Flowing. The destination? ...Newark Airport.

PDD's "First Class" video begins like many of the trio's, in their office in 30 Rock. Scarlett Johansson finds them moping on their couch.

"You sad the season's over and you only did like, two videos?" she asks.

"We did like, three at least," mutters an offended Marshall. When Higgins explains that they're too depressed by current events to spin comedy gold at the moment, Johansson suggests a vacation.

"Tickets are on me! You ever flown first class before?" Johansson asks them, winking. And with that, they're off.

Bad Bunny lands Scarlett Johansson's plane in SNL's "First Class"

"I been wantin' this my whole life / First class ticket watch me recline!" Marshall, Johansson, Higgins, and Herlihy rap, wholly transformed in satin track suits as they sip their complimentary drinks.

"If you ain't up on thangs," Higgins begins, as Johansson takes over: "Scar J is the name when you dealin' with planes! Now listen up, I'm talkin' to you jerk, ballin' in the sky all the way to Newark!"

Cue the record scratch, as a concerned Marshall and Herlihy realize they're flying into the currently-troubled New Jersey airport, which is experiencing radar equipment failures among other issues.

"They're losing planes at Newark, but the crashing is happening like everywhere all the time now," Johansson shrugs, before standing up to rap, "b--- I ain't scare of no plane, I'm chillin' and I'm drinkin' and I'm—"... banging her head on the jet's ceiling when there's sudden turbulence. "Yeah just gonna sit down and buckle up, didn't like that at all," she mutters.

Meanwhile, the plane's pilot (Mikey Day) has realized they've lost their radar, and the PDD boys are spinning out (the prayer hands light that turns on overhead is a hilarious touch). Time to contact an air controller on his very first day on the job (Bad Bunny).

Ben Marshall during the "Please Don't Destroy: First Class feat. Bad Bunny" Saturday Night Live sketch on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

"There's like...no one hear," Bad Bunny tells him. "Maybe you tell me like...what color is your plane?"

"This might sound corny, but the only thing I regret is...that Avengers didn't make more money at the box office," Johansson weeps. But Bad Bunny's had A Beautiful Mind-style stroke of genius, numbers whirring onscreen as he makes the right calculations to get them on the ground.

"I can see you now, you're on the mainframe / Now glide it, glide it, and land this plane," the Grammy-winning musician sings. Watch "First Class" from Season 50, Episode 20 above and stream all seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.

How many Please Don't Destroy videos were in SNL Season 50? Six — seven, if you count the cut-for-time "Mean Cute." Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy have also been plenty busy as sketch writers on the show all season long. Despite Marshall's joke that there'd been "three, at least" in the 2024-2025 season, they've actually had a video in roughly one-third of Season 50's episodes: October 19, 2024: "Skydiving" with Michael Keaton November 16, 2024: "Mean Cute" with Charli XCX (cut for time) December 7, 2024: "Paul Mescal Is Daddy" March 1, 2025: "The Sound" with Shane Gillis ft. Tate McRae March 29, 2025: "Mikey Madison Is Squidward" April 12, 2025: "Missing Person" with Jon Hamm May 17, 2025: "First Class" with Scarlett Johansson ft. Bad Bunny

