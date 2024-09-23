John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Welcome Daughter Méi: Her Name's Sweet Meaning

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart Talk Roommates Show and New Yorkers' Opinions on the Knicks

"We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much," the comedian wrote on Instagram.

John Mulaney and his wife Olivia Munn are now parents to a daughter!

Mulaney and Munn shared a sweet surprise with the world on September 22, when they announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Méi, via gestational surrogate. Mei was born on September 14.

The couple are also parents to a son, 2-year-old Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," Munn wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of her and Mulaney beaming as they sat in a hospital bed, Munn holding Méi.

In her post, Munn shared that Méi was born via surrogate, and expressed her "gratitude" for the woman who was not named.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn wrote. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

John Mulaney and wife Olivia Munn's daughter's name means "plum" in Chinese

"I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us," Munn continued. "My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜."

In her Instagram carousel, Munn shared some adorable pics of Méi, including a cute family pic showing Mulaney holding their daughter as Munn kisses little Malcolm on the cheek.

It's been a big year for Munn and Mulaney. Not only did the celebrity couple grow their family with the arrival of their new daughter, but they also tied the knot over July 4, 2024 weekend "in a simple, intimate ceremony at a friend's home in New York state," according to People. Munn's co-star from Th Méie Newsroom, Law & Order alum Sam Waterston, officiated the ceremony.

"I got married," Mulaney confirmed during his August 12 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "It's the best," the standup comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer continued, as he introduced his mother-in-law, whom he brought with him to the taping.

John Mulaney returns to host Saturday Night Live on November 2

In May 2024, Mulaney hosted the Emmy-winning live Netflix talk show, Everybody's in L.A., and he is set to return to the SNL stage hosting the November 2 episode, along with Musical Guest Chappell Roan.

John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson during "Diner Lobster" in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Episode 1743 on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In his own September 22 Instagram post, introducing his followers to Méi, Mulaney wrote, "We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much." In addition to the photo of the happy parents with baby, Mulaney also shared a video of him burping the adorable Méi as she rested on his shoulder.

Congrats to the proud parents!