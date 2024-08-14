John Mulaney Brought Olivia Munn's Mom to His Seth Meyers Interview

Mulaney gave his mother-in-law a shoutout and raved about being part of their family in his chat with Seth Meyers.

Many a late night talk show guest has brought their mom or dad to a taping, pointing the proud parent out as they sit in the audience. But John Mulaney is the first celeb in recent memory to bring his spouse's mother along, as he did for his August 12 visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Not long after the standup comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer sat down with longtime pal Seth Meyers (the two spoke of having dinner plans immediately after the show), he raved about his family with wife Olivia Munn.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

"What an exciting time it is to be my good friend John Mulaney, who just got married to my good friend Olivia Munn," Meyers said.

"I did! I got married," Mulaney confirmed, thanking the audience for their applause. "It's the best. And my mom is here, as well."

Meyers had the camera cut to Mulaney's mother in the audience — and made an immediate observation.

"Well, I've met your mom, and I've met Olivia's mom," Meyers noted. "That's Olivia's mom."

"Oh, yeah," Mulaney acknowledged. "But, you know, like you said, we got married, so I call her Mom now, and..."

"In-law!" Munn's mother, Kim Munn, stage-whispered from her seat.

"Mother-in-law. Okay. I'll say in-law instead," Mulaney agreed reluctantly.

RELATED: John Mulaney's "Diner Lobster" SNL Sketch Is a Genius Les Misérables Parody

John Mulaney talks marrying into Olivia Munn's family

John Mulaney during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1544 on August 12, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Meyers told Mulaney that "I feel like I hit the jackpot" when it comes to his own in-laws. "How do you feel like you did?" he asked.

"This is the greatest single time in my life," Mulaney shared, "Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done." As Kim Munn confirmed on the show, her family emigrated from the Vietnamese city of Saigon to Oklahoma City in 1975.

Per People magazine, comedian married Munn in July 2024 in a tiny ceremony with their 2-year-old son, Malcom. Law and Order alum Sam Waterston, who acted alongside Munn in the series The Newsroom, officiated.

"So, my family is, you know, white — Caucasian," Mulaney said.

"I've met your family and let me just say, just to verify the accuracy of that, maybe the most white Caucasian," Meyers agreed.

RELATED: Why the First Saturday Night Live Cast Were Called The Not Ready for Prime Time Players

"Bleach calls us for advice," Mulaney joked, saying his relatives are "uptight about a lot of topics. Money, health, anything -- almost everything is taboo. The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you."

Watch part one of John Mulaney's full Late Night with Seth Meyers interview above, and part two – in which Mulaney and Meyers act out a definitely-not-real scene from the upcoming Saturday Night movie about SNL's series premiere — below.