Inside Olivia Benson's Emotional Path to Becoming a Mom on Law & Order: SVU

SVU fans never tire of seeing Mama Bear Benson in action as Noah grows up before our eyes.

For over 25 years and counting, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has been the emotional heart of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. From her dedicated cetective days to earning the title of captain, Benson's fight for survivors has defined the series. But perhaps Benson's proudest success story is that of her son, as it's the one that led her to earn the title of mother.

Considering the rocky road she navigated to become a mom, there's little Benson won't do for her adopted son, Noah Porter-Benson (currently played by Ryan Buggle). Benson's interest in motherhood dates back to Season 6, when she was still under the impression that raising a child as an SVU detective was a pipe dream. But fate had other plans for Benson, who was destined to raise a little one.

Look back on the winding road Benson took to become a mom, below:

Olivia Benson wasn't sure if she'd be able to become a mom at first

Long before Noah made his way to television screens, the bright-eyed Benson didn't have much time to think about baby bottles or cradles. That didn't stop her from dreaming of becoming a mother someday, a desire that made the then-detective feel uneasy. Her career didn't give her much free time for dating, so she wasn't sure how she'd ever get the chance to raise a kid. Plus, her own tumultuous upbringing made her question if she should get pregnant, viewing it as a genetic gamble due to her mother's alcoholism and father's criminal past.

In Season 9 of SVU, Benson confessed to her then-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) that she'd even looked into the adoption process, but the agency denied her application due to her career preventing her from being "parent material." Stabler wasn't having any of that, trusting Benson would be an incredible mother one day.

"They're wrong," he told her confidently, bringing tears to Benson's eyes.

Olivia Benson first met her son Noah through a grim murder case

While Stabler was correct in suspecting Benson was mom material, she didn't meet her son until Season 15 of SVU during an investigation into a sex trafficking ring. In a case that shocked even Benson, she discovered an unidentified baby she'd come to learn was named Noah, the son of Ellie Porter. Ellie was a young woman caught in a cycle of sexual abuse and addiction at the hands of Noah's biological father, Johnny D. After saving Noah from his circumstances, a judge determined there were no suitable guardians, and Benson was granted temporary custody.

At first, it seemed like Benson was simply doing what she always does: protecting the vulnerable. However, something much deeper formed as Benson cared for Noah and began to develop a sweet bond with the young boy. After Ellie's tragic murder and Johnny D's death following a courtroom showdown, Benson officially adopted him, cementing their family unit forever.

After Noah's biological grandmother, Sheila Porter (Brooke Shields), reappeared to the fold in hopes of connecting with her grandson in Season 19, Benson did her best to work out a system in which she could foster a healthy familial connection between them. However, after Sheila manipulated Benson's good faith and kidnapped Noah, Benson went through hell and high water to track down her son and get him back. Shiela was subsequently arrested, and Noah was free to move on from his harrowing familial past for good.

Olivia Benson has gradually educated Noah on his childhood

Benson is nowadays the proud mother of a teenager, with Noah growing up faster than she (or viewers) can comprehend. It feels like only yesterday that Stabler met him for the first time! Now, he's not only starting to come into his own, but he's begun to ask questions about his origin story. Worried about how her son would respond to information about his biological parents, Benson was initially cagey about disclosing those details. But with time, Benson gradually opened up to Noah about his childhood, shedding light on the love Ellie had for him before her life was cut short too soon.

As the son of an SVU Captain, Noah understands that there are bad people in this world but also knows better than most the power of hope within healing. After all, he's come so far. Needless to say, Benson's journey raising Noah is far from over, with her role as his mother being one of her most gratifying responsibilities. And fans never tire of watching her navigate that road — one case, bedtime story, and hug after a hard day at a time.

