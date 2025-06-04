Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the 1 Adorable Thing Dad George W. Bush Does Each Morning

The TODAY with Jenna & Friends host says her former-president father still makes time for his bestie.

Former President George W. Bush knows the value of good friends—and this sentimental habit proves it.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

On June 3, the TODAY co-hosts were having a discussion about the popular "Goodnight, Bro" social media trend, which involves "dudes calling each other before bedtime" (as explained by Jenna Bush Hager). But it turns out some men have been doing a version of this for years—just ask Bush Hager's father.

"Do you know what my dad [George W. Bush] does every single morning?" Bush Hager asked on TODAY. "He calls his best friend every single morning to say good morning and check in on him."

That's right: Even former presidents still make time for quality time with their friends. People reports the friend George W. Bush calls every morning is former Commerce Secretary Donald L. Evans.

"See, [he] was ahead of this trend," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said, clearly impressed, before lovingly adding, "He can't say goodnight because he goes to bed at 6."

"Well, that's true!" Bush Hager said.

Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie attend the men's final on day 14 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2018. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Carson Daly might need some warming up to this idea. He said during the conversation that if his fellow anchor Craig Melvin called him at night with no warning, he'd be worried.

"If Craig called me, and I'm like, 'What's up man?' And there was nothing really there, [and he said] 'I just called to say goodnight, bro.' I'd be like, 'What's going on?'" Daly admitted.

Maybe Daly and Melvin should give this trend a try as a social experiment.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb's Spot-On Jenna Bush Hager Impression Had Kelly Clarkson in Stitches

Jenna Bush Hager played a college prank on George W. Bush

George W. Bush throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to Game One of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023; Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on TODAY, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images; Helen Healey/NBC

Bush Hager has one of the all-time best relationships with her dad, but even she couldn't resist pranking him while attending college at the University of Texas at Austin. During the May 21 episode of TODAY with Jenna and Friends, she explained how she put her devious plan into action.

"I once did play a prank on my dad where Barbara drew a tattoo of a Texas Longhorn in Sharpie right here," Bush Hager said, motioning to her lower back. "I showed my dad and pretended I got one, and he believed me."

RELATED: Why Jenna Bush Hager "Started Weeping" After Dad George W. Bush Texted Her This

To the former president's credit, he didn't overreact or get upset. In fact, Bush Hager seemed a little surprised at his nonchalant reaction to the tattoo.

"He was like, 'OK, when you're 80, you know what that's gonna look like,'" she recalled.