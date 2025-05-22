Paul Rudd and Pete Davidson's SNL Game of Thrones Tribute Took a Surprising Turn

This But That: Mission: Impossible and Easy Mode, The Tonight Show and News

Jacob Anderson, DJ Khaled, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin show up in the pair's ode to their actual favorite show.

Pete Davidson learned an important lesson when he tried to pay tribute to Game of Thrones ahead of its series finale: Just because something's popular doesn't mean you have to rap about it.

When Paul Rudd hosted Saturday Night Live for his fourth time in Season 44, he joined Davidson for a rap that was theoretically supposed to be about the hit HBO show, then ending after eight seasons. But when Davidson laid out a list of vague references to Jon Snow, dragons, and "a big ass wall," Kenan Thompson arrived to point out that Davidson had clearly never seen the show. (The last straw was when he rapped, "hobbits and toads, magic, muggles...I assume some crows...")

Thompson even brought on his friend Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson, who played the real Game of Thrones character) to prove his point, with Pete asking him, "Did you say your last name was 'Worm'?"

While Thompson told him, "I don't think you should do a rap at all," Davidson didn't hear that last part. Instead, he heard "rap about your real favorite show," which was apparently ... Grace & Frankie.

Davidson, Rudd and DJ Khaled revealed their love for Grace & Frankie

With help from Musical Guest DJ Khaled and Rudd, Davidson raved about the comedy, which starred LIly Tomlin and Jane Fonda as two "sweet old ladies" who caught their husbands having an affair with each other and now run a business selling sex toys.

Rudd also claimed to be a huge fan of Grace & Frankie, partly because it guest starred his ex-TV wife, Lisa Kudrow, but also because it had incredible plots like "Frankie moved to Santa Fe, to Grace this was unusual."

Khaled piped up to yell things things like, "Grace and Frankie, they're different but they're friends. It's a nice show," and "Grace and Frankie, remember Robert had that sleep apnea? That was crazy."

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin made an SNL cameo, too

The show's stars themselves, Fonda and Tomlin, topped things off by showing up wearing shirts with Davidson's face on them. Game of Thrones who? Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin hosting SNL when?

Tomlin has actually hosted three times, in 1975, 1976 and 1983, but this sketch is Fonda's only appearance on SNL ever.

You can watch "GoT Rap," from Season 44, Episode 21 above, and check out the whole episode (and any other episode of SNL ever) on Peacock.