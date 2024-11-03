The Real Harvey Epstein Had a Hilarious Reaction to John Mulaney's SNL Parody

Yes, the New York City Council candidate is a real person — who made a funny comment after seeing the faux political ad.

Comedian John Mulaney's November 2 Saturday Night Live episode featured a faux political ad, "New York City Council Campaign," which found Mulaney portraying candidate Harvey Epstein. Epstein, the sketch posits, has a name that draws unfortunate associations — and the real Harvey Epstein had thoughts on Sunday morning, demonstrating a good sense of humor about the parody.

Mulaney's SNL episode was the last one before the 2024 presidential election on November 5. As such, it thematically permeated the entire night, from a cold open featuring Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to an election edition of "What's That Name" with a cameo from Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, and of course, "Weekend Update." While NYC residents may have found the tone of the local political spot very familiar, not everyone may realize that it was inspired by an actual campaign.

Is Harvey Epstein a real politician?

Harvey Epstein is a New York Assemblymember representing District 74, which includes much of lower Manhattan and Midtown East. On May 18, 2024, he announced his candidacy for New York City Council district D2. You can check out what he looks like in real life (bald, as in the sketch) on his Instagram account.

Harvey Epstein reacted to John Mulaney's SNL sketch on social media

The premise of the political ad parody centers on Harvey Epstein's name. As Mulaney's Epstein tells the camera, this makes people think of convicted sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, who both hailed from New York as well.

"You think I don't know that? But thankfully, I'm a different guy," he tells the camera. The ad cuts to a shot of a campaign sign, and a second campaign sign next to it that says, "No relation."

"The name thing has become a bit of an issue," he continues. "Harvey I could almost handle, but Epstein? This thing is an albatross."

"Harvey Epstein for City Council — because together we can make this city Epstein's Island," a voice-over says against an overhead shot of Manhattan.

"Let's not call it that, maybe," Mulaney's Epstein chimes in.

The real Harvey Epstein shared the sketch on his social media platforms — because any press is good press? — and joked, "I agree, let's not call it Epstein's Island," adding a laughter emoji.

Watch the "New York City Council Campaign" sketch from Season 50, Episode 5 above, and stream all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.