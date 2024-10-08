Kamala Harris Just Reviewed Maya Rudolph's SNL Impression from Season 50

The presidential candidate gave her thoughts on Rudolph's "mannerisms" during an October 8 visit to The View.

Yes, Vice President Kamala Harris has seen Maya Rudolph's impression of her on Saturday Night Live, the presidential candidate confirmed during an October 8 visit to The View.

The Democratic presidential candidate took a seat at The View table after walking out to Beyoncé's "Freedom," a song that's soundtracked her campaign ad and subsequent appearances. In addition to discussing Harris's platform regarding serious issues of national concern, including Medicare and helping Americans affected by natural disasters, co-host Joy Behar couldn't resist asking Harris about something much lighter: What she thinks of Rudolph's impersonation.

Kamala Harris on Maya Rudolph's SNL impression: "She's so good"

"They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery," Behar began. "So...Maya Rudolph on SNL?"

Behar called Rudolph's Harris "spot-on" before throwing to a clip from the September 28 season premiere's cold open, which also welcomed back cast alums Andy Samberg and Dana Carvey as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and President Joe Biden.

"Do you like it?" Behar pressed Harris.

"Maya Rudolph — I mean, she's so good," Harris answered. "She had the whole thing — the suit, the jewelry, everything!" She was also impressed with Rudolph's "mannerisms." Watch their exchange here.

It wasn't the first time performers and SNL's costume department have both gotten a shout-out after a politician was impersonated during Season 50. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett reacted to cast member Ego Nwodim's impression from Bowen Yang's September 28 "Charli XCX Talk Show" sketch.

Maya Harris as Kamala Harris and Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff during the "Campaign" cold open on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 1 on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Hopefully one of these times that I’m in the city, our paths will cross so that I can thank you in person," Crockett told Nwodim in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "P.S. That’s the exact outfit down to the brooch that I wore in the viral video from the other week."

Harris — and all of us — have least three more chances to see Harris's impression ahead of Election Day on November 5, with new SNL episodes hosted by Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, and John Mulaney on the way.

Rudolph won a 2020 Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy for her portrayal of Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live in 2020, returning intermittently to play her.

"It’s a huge compliment,” Rudolph told Variety in September 2024, of the excitement over her prospective return to play Harris. "This is so much bigger than me, and this is about something very important. I’m thrilled to be associated with it, and I’m also glad that I’ve played her and everyone’s cool with it. She likes it.”

Indeed, it seems Harris does.