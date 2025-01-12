Katy Perry Was a Teenage Dream in SNL's "Bronx Beat: Maureen Diccico" Sketch

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 36: "Bronx Beat: Maureen Dicicco" starring Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, and Katy Perry.

Even if you've never been to New York City's northernmost borough, it's easy to feel like you know "Bronx Beat"'s Betty Caruso and Jodi Dietz — because Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph brought them to such vibrant life. The former SNL cast members, friends, and longtime collaborators even revived their eye-rolling duo when Poehler returned to host SNL on September 25, 2010. In the surprise installment, the pair interviewed a teenager named Maureen Dicicco — played by the episode's Musical Guest, Katy Perry.

Betty and Jodi opened their talk show with a rant about "summa," celebrating its end. "My house is literally riddled with kids — none of 'em mine," said Rudolph's Jodi. "All I do is cook food for other people's kids, I'm like a short-order cook!"

"You know what I did? The minute the school bus picked up my kids, I put my feet up and poured myself a glass of white wine," Poehler's Betty shared. "So what if it was 8:30 in the morning? I'm a grown up, mind ya business!"

After Jodi's emotional recap of her vow renewal, it was time to introduce their guest.

Amy Poehler as Betty Caruso, Maya Rudolph as Jodi Deitz during "Bronx Beat" skit on Saturday Night Live on January 13, 2007. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Katy Perry played a blossoming teenager on Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph's "Bronx Beat"

"There's been a lot of hubbub, a lot of hullabaloo down at the public library about this girl," Betty said, explaining she's a 16-year-old who reads books to kids there.

"She used to babysit for me, she's adorable. Let's bring her out — Maureen DiCicco!"

In walked Perry, surprising the audience with her sketch cameo, dressed in pigtails, a plaid skirt, and a low-cut Elmo top. Betty and Jodi erupted into "whoawhoawhoawhoa"s in reaction to her having "really developed over the summer."

"Kaboom! Those are some bazooms," Jodi informed her, as Betty chimed in with a "kapow."

But when the mortified Maureen said that the library told her to wear "looser-fitting clothing," the Bronx Beat ladies were quick to come to her defense.

"Hey. Listen to me: Nevah be embarrassed about ya body," Betty told Perry's Maureen.

"Nevah," Jodi agreed. "Boobs feed babies, alright? Boobs feed babies," she added, to scattered applause from the audience.

"Oh my gosh. You're right!" Maureen agreed, bouncing up and down in excitement.

Watch "Bronx Beat: Maureen DiCicco" above, and catch up with every sketch highlighted during 50 Seasons in 50 Days here.

Has Katy Perry ever hosted Saturday Night Live? Yes — once, on December 10, 2011.

The "Teenage Dream" singer hosted SNL in Season 37, a year after she guest-starred as Maureen Diccico, with Musical Guest Robyn. Among her sketches was the digital short "Best Friends" with Andy Samberg, Matt Damon, and Val Kilmer, and the movie trailer parody "New Year's Eve Sequel," in which Perry impersonated Christina Aguilera.