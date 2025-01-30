SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Boasts an Insane Lineup of Performers

Backstreet Boys, Lady Gaga, DEVO, and Brittany Howard are just a few of the names in the insanely-stacked February 14 live event.

You'll want to spend this Valentine's Day with Saturday Night Live. The show, which celebrates 50 years on the air this year, will stream SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, a live, three-hour concert special on Peacock. Featuring an incredible lineup of musicians, it's hosted by cast alum and Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon and produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson. Check out all the details below.

Who is performing at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert? The SNL50: The Homecoming Concert lineup is, frankly, incredible — and stay tuned for more acts to be announced in the days leading up to the event: Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Chris Martin

David Byrne

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

​Post Malone

DEVO

Mumford & Sons

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The B-52s

The Roots

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

Miley Cyrus attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025; Bad Bunny poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024; Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Joker: Folie a Deux" on September 30, 2024; Jack White attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One on January 14, 2023. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

How to watch SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

The concert will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and you can stream it live on Peacock at 8pm ET/5pm PT on February 14.

Are there tickets available for the SNL concert? While there are no tickets on sale for the in-person event, you can catch it on a big screen in som states.

Be on the lookout for tickets for fan screening events at select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas: the Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in California, the Regal USA King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, the Regal Lone Star in Texas, the Regal Deer Park in New York and the Regal South Beach in Florida.

Free tickets will be available for Fandango FanClub and Regal Crown Club members, as well as IMAX subscribers, at a later date.

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary specials. Photo: NBC/Peacock

More SNL50 specials to watch

Don't miss the three-hour SNL50: The Anniversary Special airing on Sunday, February 16 on NBC and Peacock. The special airs live coast to coast starting at 8 ET / 5 PT, with a live one-hour red carpet special kicking things off at 7 ET / 4 PT.

There are also two specials you can watch on Peacock right now: the four-part docuseries, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, as well as Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music, a documentary about SNL's Musical Guests that's co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez.

And take a trip back in time when NBC re-airs the very first episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, February 15 at 10pm ET/PT. The show premiered on October 11, 1975. George Carlin was the Host, and the Musical Guests were Billy Preston and Janis Ian. The episode starred the Not Ready for Prime Time Players — Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin ,Garrett Morris, Chevy Chase, and Laraine Newman — and included moments such as Andy Kaufman lip-synching the Mighty Mouse theme, and Chevy Chase as the first "Weekend Update" anchor.