Jimmy Fallon Says This Salad Is the “Best Thing” He’s “Ever Tasted"

The recipe the Tonight Show Host shared looks so fresh and delicious!

By Lauren Piester
Jimmy Fallon is a comedian, Tonight Show host, master impressionist and... master chef? Well, he's a fan of a master chef, at least — and he's enough of an amateur chef to recreate one of his recipes, which requires no cooking and mostly just a lot of stirring. In other words: It's the perfect delicious and easy summer recipe.

In July 2022, Fallon posted a TikTok video in which he and his daughters, Winnie and Frances, make a fruit salad together — complete with accompanying jokes from the Tonight Show Host, of course. He credits famous French chef Jacques Pépin with the recipe, but seems to add a little Fallon flair. 

"If there's any blood in here, it shows how much work we put in," Fallon jokes as he zests a lemon. Find out what else you need and how to make "the best thing" Fallon has ever tasted in his life.

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Shows Jimmy Fallon How to Make Her Divisive Chocolate Pasta Dish

Jimmy Fallon's Jacques Pépin fruit salad is the easiest recipe

Fallon doesn't offer exact amounts as he assembles the salad, but it's pretty simple to figure out exactly what you'll need (include plenty of your personal favorite summer fruit, of course!). Simply mix the below ingredients together in a bowl for an easy treat:  

"Two packets" of blueberries
"One packet" of raspberries 
One container of ready-to-eat pomegranate seeds 
Sugar (Packets are fine if you accidentally buy that; feel free to yell "Sugar!" as you add it) 
Zest of one lemon ("Grate the lemon as much as you can.") 
Juice of one lemon 
Mint leaves

Fallon's tips: 

  • "Make sure you have enough lemon juice in there so that the sugar will dissolve." 
  • "You don't want to crush the raspberries" while you're mixing the ingredients together. 
  • When you (or your kids) give up, the salad is done!

@jimmyfallon Made some Jacques Pepin summer fruit salad with some amazing sous chefs. #blueberries #raspberries #mint #lemon #sugarpackets â¬ original sound - Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon has cooked with daughters Winnie and Frances before

Fallon has posted several videos over the years in which he bakes or cooks with his daughters. In September 2024, he shared a bundt cake recipe that appeared to come from Claire Saffitz's What's For Dessert. 

Jimmy Fallon hugging his daughters Winnie and Franny during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 7 Episode 154.
Jimmy Fallon and his daughters Winnie and Franny during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 7 Episode 154 on June 11, 2020. Photo: NBC

Fallon has also shown off his culinary skills in segments for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He learned french toast from a private chef, had a grilled cheese cook-off with Mario Batali, had a crepe cook-off with 10-year-old contestants from MasterChef Junior, and learned how to make a gourmet version of a personal pan pizza. Warning: don't watch any of the above videos if you're already hungry. 

