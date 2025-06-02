Adam David and Michael Bublé Perform "The Weight" by The Band | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Voice Season 27 was full of emotional moments and dynamite performances.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (June 2, 2025)

The Voice Season 27 came to an emotional conclusion when a Team Bublé Artist was crowned the winner of Season 27.

After only one Coach turned their chair during his Blind Audition, performing Peter Frampton's "Baby, I Love Your Way,” Adam David went on to win The Voice Season 27. Speaking to NBC Insider, Michael Bublé said he was confident David would be successful. In fact, the Canadian superstar thought he was “the real deal.”

"I was just a fan, and I just love good music,” Bublé, who also won The Voice Season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez, said. "It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."

Adam David and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Now that The Voice Season 27 has revealed its winner, read on for everything you need to know to catch up with old episodes and find out what’s airing on NBC on Monday nights this summer.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, June 2, 2025? No, The Voice will not be airing a new episode tonight. The Voice is currently on hiatus after Season 27’s Live Finale, which aired on May 20 on NBC, revealing Adam David as the winner. The Voice and a whole new group of Coaches will return later this year for an all-new season.

But if you’re looking for something to watch on Monday night, you’re in luck! American Ninja Warrior Season 17 premieres on Monday, June 2, at 8/7c on NBC.

"You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return,” American Ninja Warrior Host Akbar Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider about the new season. “And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice is returning this fall with all new episodes when Season 28 premieres on NBC. While an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan have already been revealed as The Voice Season 28’s Coaches.

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire on "The Battles Part 3" Episode 10, Season 24 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to watch The Voice

You can watch every episode from The Voice Season 27 on Peacock right now.

If you’re looking to revisit older seasons, The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of videos including a hilarious compilation of Kelly Clarkson’s funniest moments from Season 19.