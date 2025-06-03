Who Is Going Home First? | Destination X | NBC

When will the second episode of the globe-trotting reality show air? Here's the answer.

Is a New Episode of Destination X on Tonight? (June 3, 2025)

The contestants on Destination X are trying to figure out where in the world they are, but you, the viewer, have a different conundrum: you might be trying to figure out when the new reality competition show airs.

Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Destination X has a dozen contestants riding a special, blacked-out bus around Europe, competing in challenges, going on excursions, and making alliances in the hopes of being the last one standing. At the end of every episode, the person who guesses the farthest from their actual location on the map gets eliminated.

Destination X premiered on May 27. When will the next episode of the 10-episode season air on NBC? And when will it be available to stream? Here's the scoop.

Is a new episode of Destination X on tonight, June 3, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Destination X, the second one of the season, airs tonight, Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

What time does Destination X come on tonight, June 3, 2025? Episode 2 of Destination X, "Take It Up a Notch," airs tonight, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Who is still competing on Destination X?

Mack Fitzgerald, Shayne Cureton, Jonah Evarts, Rick Szabo, Ally Bross, Rachel Rosette, Kimberly Conner, Biggy Bailey, and Tai Lowry on Destination X Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Helmut Wachter/NBC

There are 9 contestants still riding the Destination X bus and competing to win the grand prize. They are:

Biggy Bailey of Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross of Orlando, FL

Kim Conner of Kaneohe, HI

Shayne Cureton of Indianapolis, IN

Jonah Evarts of Manhattan, KS

Mack Fitzgerald of Austin, TX

Tai Lowry of Prince George’s County, MD

Rachel Rossette of Orlando, FL

Rick Szabo of Picton, Ontario, Canada

Originally, there were 10 contestants. The first person to be eliminated was Josh Martinez, who said farewell at the end of the series premiere. Martinez, a Miami resident who is no stranger to reality shows, having won Big Brother 19 and appeared on several seasons of The Challenge, told NBC Insider that "the bus was way harder."

"You have nowhere to run," Martinez said. "You can't go get some fresh air. You can't escape. You're in there, trapped."

