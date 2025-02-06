SNL Is Counting Down to the SNL50 Anniversary Special with More Cast Auditions

Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Paul McCartney and More Celebrate 50 Years of SNL

Adam Driver, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, and Steve Martin and more return to Studio 8H on February 16.

Every Celebrity Set to Appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special (So Far)

Saturday Night Live has unveiled the list of celebrities set to appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live three-hour broadcast from the iconic Studio 8H airing on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The talent confirmed by NBC includes several Season 49 and Season 50 Hosts (including two who nabbed Emmy noms for their episodes), several Five-Timers Club members, and one Short 'n Sweet 2025 Grammy winner.

Check out the list of names below — and stay tuned for more news about the big night.

How to watch SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Tune in to NBC or Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and don’t miss the live one-hour red carpet event ahead of the special starting at 7ET/4pm PT on NBC, E!, and Peacock.

Stream SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on February 14

The whole weekend will be an SNL love-fest, kicking off with the Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14. Musicians confirmed to perform include:

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Chris Martin

David Byrne

Dave Grohl

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

​Post Malone

DEVO

Mumford & Sons

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The B-52s

The Roots

Watch Beyond Saturday Night right now

Need to brush up on your Saturday Night Live lore? All four episodes of Peacock's documentary series Beyond Saturday Night, are streaming now.

Executive-produced by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Beyond Saturday Night features interviews with more than 60 contributors who sharing their personal insights into SNL’s deep and dynamic history.

Also streaming on Peacock now is Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove.

The three-hour special includes a look back at some of the show's 900-plus Musical Guests, and promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years."

Stream all 50 seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.