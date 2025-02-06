Every Celebrity Set to Appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special (So Far)
Adam Driver, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, and Steve Martin and more return to Studio 8H on February 16.
Saturday Night Live has unveiled the list of celebrities set to appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live three-hour broadcast from the iconic Studio 8H airing on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The talent confirmed by NBC includes several Season 49 and Season 50 Hosts (including two who nabbed Emmy noms for their episodes), several Five-Timers Club members, and one Short 'n Sweet 2025 Grammy winner.
Check out the list of names below — and stay tuned for more news about the big night.
Which celebrities will be appearing in SNL50: The Anniversary Special?
The A-listers set to appear include former cast members and writers, Hosts and Musical Guests, and all-around absolute legends.
Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert de Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson are the guest currently confirmed by NBC.
How to watch SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Tune in to NBC or Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and don’t miss the live one-hour red carpet event ahead of the special starting at 7ET/4pm PT on NBC, E!, and Peacock.
Stream SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on February 14
The whole weekend will be an SNL love-fest, kicking off with the Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14. Musicians confirmed to perform include:
- Arcade Fire
- Backstreet Boys
- Bad Bunny
- Bonnie Raitt
- Brandi Carlile
- Brittany Howard
- Chris Martin
- David Byrne
- Dave Grohl
- Eddie Vedder
- Jack White
- Jelly Roll
- Lady Gaga
- Miley Cyrus
- Post Malone
- DEVO
- Mumford & Sons
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- The B-52s
- The Roots
Watch Beyond Saturday Night right now
Need to brush up on your Saturday Night Live lore? All four episodes of Peacock's documentary series Beyond Saturday Night, are streaming now.
Executive-produced by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Beyond Saturday Night features interviews with more than 60 contributors who sharing their personal insights into SNL’s deep and dynamic history.
Also streaming on Peacock now is Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove.
The three-hour special includes a look back at some of the show's 900-plus Musical Guests, and promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years."
Stream all 50 seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.