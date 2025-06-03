James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Team Bublé's Adam David described his experience on The Voice Season 27 as "surreal."

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (June 3, 2025)

As the Blind Auditions, Knockouts, and Live Finales have officially come and gone, The Voice crowned Adam David as the winner of Season 27.

David, the Florida native on Team Bublé, had his Coach’s support from the very beginning. "I was just a fan, and I just love good music,” Michael Bublé told NBC Insider after their victory. "It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."

In an interview on the night of the Live Finale, David described winning The Voice as “surreal” and said he was “so grateful” to have met all of his fellow Artists.

The Voice Season 27 was an emotional ride, indeed. So what’s in store tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, June 3, 2025? No, The Voice will not be airing a new episode tonight, Tuesday, June 3. The Voice wrapped up Season 27 after the Live Finale aired on May 20 on NBC, and will return with an all-new season later in 2025.

Adam David appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

While The Voice is currently on hiatus, you can still stay plenty entertained on Tuesday nights, thanks to NBC’s stacked summer schedule.

NBC’s Tuesday night lineup kicks off new episodes of America's Got Talent Season 20 at 8/7c, followed by Destination X at 10/9c.

On Tuesday, June 3, you can also watch the Love Island USA Season 7 premiere on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, and meet the new cast of singles looking for love.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? Soon! New episodes of The Voice will return this fall on NBC. When The Voice Season 28 premieres, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan will be sitting in the iconic red Coaches’ chairs.

“Excited to be back!” Horan wrote on TikTok when his return was first announced in May 2025. “My favourite Horan is back!!” Bublé also commented. “It’s the return of the Irish king! The world is healing.”

Snoop, who made his debut as a Coach on The Voice Season 26, previously hinted that he’d be back. "It's been a great experience for me," the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper told Host Carson Daly in 2024. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

Meanwhile, McEntire — who’s previously worked with Snoop, Horan, and Bublé on The Voice — talked about reuniting with her fellow Coaches. “We’re nice people,” McEntire told Seth Meyers on Late Night in May 2025. “We encourage. We lift up.”​​​

Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

How to watch The Voice

Every episode of The Voice Season 27 is available to stream on Peacock right now