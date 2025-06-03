When and Where to Stream the Jaws Movies for the 50th Anniversary

It’s been 50 years since Steven Spielberg made us all a little scared to get in the water with the first Jaws film, and to mark the occasion it’s a great time to binge the ultimate summer movie — plus its sequels.

Spielberg’s Jaws opened on the big screen June 20, 1975, immediately diving into the cultural lexicon as not just one of the best blockbusters — but one of the best movies, period — ever made. Following the saga of a shark’s carnage and attacks on a small beachfront town, the film established an ultimate story of ocean adventure and plenty of lines we still quote today.

But when and how can you stream the Jaws franchise this summer?

Where to stream Jaws for its 50th anniversary? All four Jaws movies will start streaming on Peacock on June 15 for the summer. The list includes Jaws (1975), Jaws 2 (1978), Jaws 3-D (1983) and Jaws: The Revenge (1987).

Actors Murray Hamilton, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss appear on the set of Jaws (1975), directed by Steven Spielberg. Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

After Jaws became a cultural phenomenon along with stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Lorraine Gary, the franchise spawned three sequels that rolled out over the next decade, bringing plenty more sharks and scares with different spins on the concept. Jaws 2 picked up the story of the first film four years later with much of the original cast, as a new shark threat strikes the town of Amity Island.

Jaws 3-D, aka Jaws III, stars a young Dennis Quaid and picks up the action with shark scares at SeaWorld, featuring some new stars but still connected to characters from the original film. The final film in the franchise, Jaws: The Revenge, finds a shark possibly targeting the family from the original film looking for some final (you guessed it) revenge.

Find all four Jaws films streaming June 15 on Peacock for a shark-y summer. Just, y’know, maybe stay out of the water.