The October 11, 1975 premiere with Host George Carlin airs the night before the three-hour live SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

NBC Is Airing SNL's Very First Episode Ahead of Its Anniversary Special: How to Watch

NBC is celebrating a half-century of Saturday Night Live by taking fans back to where it all began.

The very first episode of SNL will receive a special broadcast, Saturday, February 15 at 10pm ET/PT — the night before the three-hour primetime SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Saturday Night Live — then titled NBC’s Saturday Night — originally premiered on October 11, 1975. Legendary comedian George Carlin was the episode's Host, and the Musical Guests were Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

The debut episode starred the seven Not Ready for Prime Time Players — Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, Chevy Chase, and Laraine Newman — and included memorable moments such as Andy Kaufman lip-synching the Mighty Mouse theme, and Chevy Chase as the first "Weekend Update" anchor.

Jim Henson's Muppets also appeared in "The Land of Gorch" — a recurring sketch which wouldn't last beyond SNL's first season.

NBC is re-airing SNL's Episode 1 as part of its SNL50 celebration

The re-airing of the series premiere is just the latest way NBC is celebrating 50 years of SNL.

Peacock's four-part docuseries, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, premiered January 16, and on January 27, NBC broadcast the documentary Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove.

For four days starting January 30, lucky fans will even be able to "host" their own episode of SNL in "Live from New York: The SNL Experience." The immersive attraction will be located in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, and will run from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2.

Chevy Chase appears in a Season 1 episode of Saturday Night Live Photo: Getty Images

What time is NBC airing the very first episode of Saturday Night Live? NBC will broadcast the very first episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, February 15 from 10-11pm ET/PT. The following night, Sunday, February 16, will be the live three-hour primetime event, SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Watch the first episode of Saturday Night Live anytime on Peacock

Saturday Night Live Season 1, Episode 1 is also available to stream on Peacock anytime, complete with the performances from Musical Guest Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

Musical guest Janis Ian performs on Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. Photo: Herb Ball/NBC

How to watch SNL50: The Anniversary Special

The Season 50 celebrations will culminate with the three-hour primetime SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The star-studded event will feature a half-century worth of sketches, cast members, Hosts, and other collaborators, in what will surely be one extraordinary evening.

The program is set to air live across time zones on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 16, starting at 8/7c, 5pm PT. And don't miss the live one-hour red carpet event ahead of the special starting at 7/6c, 4pm PT!